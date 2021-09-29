Bragantino’s new uniform “postpones” his debut as a third jersey in a Corinthians men’s team | corinthians

While the Corinthians women’s team has already been the Brazilian champion with the new uniform, the debut of the third shirt in men’s games will be postponed. All because in the next game, away from home, it is the home team who intends to wear his dark uniform.

Timão was informed that Red Bull Bragantino, opponent this Saturday, at 18:15 (GMT), in Bragança Paulista, intends to wear their new black uniform. Thus, Corinthians, although they had the desire to debut the purple shirt, goes to the field with the white one.

The debut, therefore, can be left for the game on October 5th against Bahia, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship, at Neo Química Arena, precisely the first duel with the presence of the public at the stadium, as agreed in a meeting with the CBF last Tuesday.

The number III shirt of Corinthians was launched last week and had its official debut in the women’s duel against Palmeiras, in the final of the women’s Brasileirão, at Neo Química Arena, won by Timão by 4-1, with the right to party and cup.

The uniform, including socks and shorts, is predominantly made up of purple, mixed with black, and symbol and sponsorship details in gold. On the back of the collar, the shirt will have written, on all models, the phrase #RespectAsMinas, in honor of the female portion of the fans.

