Brasileirão: fans may return to the stadiums after approval by the clubs – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético



The clubs from the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship approved in a meeting on Tuesday (28) afternoon, with the CBF, the return of the fans to the stadiums in the national competition. In all, 19 teams participated in the meeting – only Flamengo was out, once again, as well as in the meeting held earlier this month.

Of all those present, only Athlético voted against the fans’ return.

The approval of the return of the public, however, comes up against the restrictions imposed by each state. In Bahia, for example, there is still no permission. Therefore, to ensure equal conditions between the teams, the CBF decided to postpone the Bahia tricolor game, against Ceará.

In addition, the clubs in São Paulo will only be able to count on the public from October 4th, according to a state decree announced by Governor João Doria. With that, Santos also asked for the postponement of their match against Fluminense, which would be this weekend.

Atlético and América will be able to count on the support of the fans

All other teams will be able to have the presence of their fans in the stadiums as early as the 23rd round, this weekend, including teams from Belo Horizonte.

Atlético hosts Internacional, on Saturday (2nd), at Mineirão and may have the support of the alvinegra mass. America plays away from home, against Cuiabá. Coelho’s fans should return to Independência on October 6th, against Palmeiras.

Audience capacity will depend on the decrees of each state

The percentage of fans who will be able to watch the matches in the stadiums will depend on local decrees. In Belo Horizonte, for example, 30% is released.

In São Paulo, this percentage will also be, which will gradually increase until 11/1, when 100% of the capacity will be allowed.