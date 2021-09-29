Brasileirão releases fans’ return and postpones games in cities without public authorization

O Brazilian championship will have audience from this weekend’s round. The decision was taken this Tuesday at a meeting of the CBF Technical Council, with the participation of 19 Serie A clubs – the Flamengo was the only one absent. Games in cities that do not yet have government authorization for the presence of fans will be postponed.

The situation applies to Salvador and Santos, for example. O Bahia would receive the Ceará it’s the saints I would play at home against the Fluminense this Sunday. Duels will be postponed.

palm trees and Red Bull Bragantino are exceptions. The alviverde team will enter the field with closed gates next Sunday (3), when they send the match in front of Youth at Allianz Park. The team from Bragança Paulista will play without an audience in front of the Corinthians on Saturday (2). The clubs agreed to participate in the agreement without postponing their commitments, since the fans’ return in the state of São Paulo is only allowed from next Monday, October 4th.

Thus, the return of the Palmeirense fans should take place on October 9, a Saturday, against Red Bull Bragantino.

The first matches with public will be Cuiabá x América-MG, at Arena Pantanal, and Fortaleza x Atlético-GO, at Castelão, both at 5 pm (GMT) on Saturday.

The 23rd round of Brasileirão also features Atlético-MG vs Internacional, Flamengo vs Athletico-PR, Chapecoense vs São Paulo and Grêmio vs Sport.

Absent from the meeting, Flamengo had already manifested itself this Tuesday, warning that it would not participate in the Council and noting that it had an injunction that would allow it to send Brasileirão matches with the presence of fans.