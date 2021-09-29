Brasileirão Serie A: Technical Council decides for the public to return to the stadiums

Matches this weekend will already have a percentage of audience released by local authorities

The Brasileirão Assaí – Serie A 2021 will have the fans return to the stadium from round 23, next weekend. This was the decision taken, this Tuesday (28), by 18 of the 20 clubs competing in the competition, during the Extraordinary Technical Council to deliberate on this issue. The percentage of the stadium that can be occupied will follow the official authorization of the local health authorities.

To guarantee the equality of the competition, the clubs debated a way to promote equal conditions in this scenario. Several proposals were presented by the presidents and by the Director of Competitions at CBF, Manoel Flores. According to what was agreed, this weekend, two matches will be rescheduled. If there is a need due to changes in government decisions in the States involved, the clubs will meet again before the 26th round.

Among the participants of the championship, only Athletico Paranaense was positioned against the return of the fans. Invited, Flamengo did not send a representative to the meeting. The Extraordinary Technical Council was led by the interim President of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, who underscored the democratic character of the almost two hours of presentation of proposals, alignment of adjustments and debate between the directors representing the main competition in Brazilian football.

“This is a joint decision of the clubs, an important step for the presence of fans in the stadiums, which is being given in partnership with the health authorities, always respecting the protocol drawn up by the medical commission organized by the CBF. We hope that the fans, the greatest beauty in football, will shine again and get emotional in the stadiums”, said Ednaldo.



Extraordinary Technical Council of Brasileirão in which the public’s return to the stadiums was decided

Credits: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF



Also participating in the meeting were the presidents of state federations with clubs involved, the Secretary General of the CBF, Eduardo Zebini; Vice Presidents Antônio Aquino, Castellar Modesto Guimarães Neto, Fernando Sarney, Francisco Novelletto, Gustavo Feijó and Marcus Vicente; the Legal Vice President, Carlos Eugenio Lopes; the directors of Competitions, Manoel Flores; Finance, Gilnei Botrel; Legal Officer, Luiz Felipe Santoro; and Heritage, Oswaldo Gentille; and the President of the National Football Doctors Commission (CNMF), Jorge Pagura. Representatives of the National Federation of Professional Soccer Athletes (FENAPAF), the National Association of Soccer Referees (ANAF) and the Brazilian Federation of Soccer Coaches (FBTF) were also present.