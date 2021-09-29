Brasileirão will return the public to the stadiums this weekend | Soccer

Disclosure Meeting decides around the public in Brasileirão this weekend

After much controversy and disagreements, the Brazilian Serie A games will once again have a public. The hammer was hit by the CBF and by most participating clubs in voting this Tuesday afternoon. With that, the games of the next round, scheduled for the weekend, will already have fans in the stands. This, of course, where municipal authorities allow and with the authorized capacity.

(See below photo gallery of some fans of Brazilian teams)

The vote was almost unanimous. Of the 20 participants in Series A, 18 voted in favour. Among them, Bahia, the only one where the state government still maintains the ban on the presence of the public in sporting events. The ban is valid at least until Oct. 11, when Covid-19 numbers in the state will be re-evaluated. Athletico voted against. Flamengo did not participate in the meeting.

The measure takes effect immediately. In other words: it takes effect from the next round, scheduled for the weekend. But for that, some adaptations were made. The games Bahia x Ceará, which was scheduled for Saturday, and Santos x Fluminense, which would be on Sunday, will be postponed. This is because, in addition to the ban by the Government of Bahia, the release in the State of São Paulo will only take effect from Monday.

Palmeiras and Bragantino, who also had the option of postponing their matches because of this veto, decided to play anyway. With this, both Bragantino x Corinthians, on Saturday, and Palmeiras x Juventude, on Sunday, will still be held with the gates closed.

With this approval, the tug of war between Flamengo, the other participants and the CBF comes to an end. The Rio club obtained an injunction issued by the president of the Superior Court of Sports Justice, Otávio Noronha, which allowed it to receive public in its games both in the Brazil Cup and in the Brazilian Nationals. But 17 clubs and the entity itself managed to appeal with the case’s rapporteur, Felipe Bevilaqcua, valid until the meeting this Tuesday.