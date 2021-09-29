Brazil registers over 818 deaths by Covid and exceeds 595 thousand; moving average is above 500 for 15 days | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Tuesday (28) 818 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 595,520 since the start of the pandemic. With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 569. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -5% and points stability. We have been for 15 days with this average above the 500 mark.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Tuesday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Wednesday (22): 531

Thursday (23): 534

Friday (24): 565

Saturday (25): 528

Sunday (26): 528

Monday (27): 524

Tuesday (28): 569

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Six states and the Federal District are up in the trend of the moving average of deaths: AC, TO, DF, SE, CE, PR, ES.

Amapá and Sergipe there were no new deaths from the disease on the last day.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,381,393 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 16,904 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 19,206 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of +26% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates high in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 595,520

595,520 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 818

818 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 569 (variation in 14 days: -5%)

569 (variation in 14 days: -5%) Total confirmed cases: 21,381,393

21,381,393 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 16,904

16,904 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 19,206 (variation in 14 days: +26%)

On the rise (6 states and the DF): AC, TO, DF, SE, CE, PR, ES

AC, TO, DF, SE, CE, PR, ES In stability (6 states): SP, RS, PI, RJ, MS, PB

SP, RS, PI, RJ, MS, PB Falling (14 states): PE, AL, SC, PA, MG, BA, MT, RO, GO, RN, AP, AM, MA, RR

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

See the situation in the states

ES: 19%

MG: -25%

RJ: 0%

SP: 5%

DF: 57%

GO: -35%

MS: -9%

MT: -31%

AC: 1900%

AM: -45%

AP: -44%

PA: -22%

RO: -33%

RR: -58%

TO: 83%

AL: -20%

BA: -30%

EC: 21%

MA: -45%

PB: -10%

PE: -18%

PI: 0%

RN: -42%

SE: 50%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

