Brazil vs Argentina for the Futsal World Cup: check time and where to watch – Play

It’s classic and worth a spot in the final! O Brazil faces the Argentina this Wednesday (29) for the semifinal of the Futsal World Cup. In search of the sixth world championship, the Brazilian team enters the court at 2 pm (GMT), in Kaunas, Lithuania.

The two teams arrive at the knockout match defending their unbeaten record. In the team led by Marquinhhos Xavier, the opponents overcome were: Vietnam (9×1), Czech Republic (4×0), Panama (5×1), Japan (4×2) and Morocco (1×0). Pivot Ferrão is the top scorer in the competition, with seven goals scored.

Guesses for Brazil and Argentina

“Everyone always wants us to be brilliant individually and these boys understood that no, that they don’t have to be what they are at clubs, they have to be collective, this is the soul of our team”, declared the captain.

In case of classification, the final will be in front of the winner between Portugal and Kazakhstan. The title dispute is scheduled for Sunday (3).

Argentina moment

Subtitle:

Argentina’s national team won the 2016 Futsal World Cup, the last edition of the World Cup Photograph:

Oliver Hardt / FIFA

On the Argentine side, the current world champion won four games and drew – with classification on penalties – in the quarter-finals. In sequence, the duels were with: United States (11×0), Serbia (4×2), Iran (2×1), Paraguay (6×1) and Russia, in a match with a draw in normal time of 1-1 and spot on penalties by the scoreboard. 5 to 4.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast live by TV Globo (TV Verdes Mares) and by SporTV, with real time from Diário do Nordeste.

Datasheet

Brazil x Argentina – Futsal World Cup semifinal

Location: Kaunas, Lithuania.

Date: 09/29/2021 (Wednesday).

Time: 2 pm (from Brasília).

Broadcast: TV Globo (TV Verdes Mares) and SporTV.

Brazil: Guitta, Rodrigo, Gadeia, Dyego and Ferrão. Reservations: Djony (Willian), Marlon, Bruno, Leandro Lino, Leozinho, Pito, Rocha, Arthur (Lé) and Dieguinho. Coach: Marquinhos Xavier.

Argentina: Sarmiento, Claudino, Basile, Brandi and Taborda. Reservations: Farach, Stazzone, Alemany, Rescia, Cuzzolino, Borruto, Vaporaki, Santos and Edelstein. Technician: Matias Lucuix.