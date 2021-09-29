Breast cancer: 47% of Brazilian women still do not undergo detection routine – Revista Galileu

+



Breast cancer: half of Brazilian women still do not go to the doctor for routine detection (Photo: Unsplash)

About 47% of women in Brazil failed to make appointments with gynecologists or breast cancer specialists due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The result is from the second edition of the survey Breast cancer: taboo, lack of clarity about the disease, early diagnosis and self-care, held online between September 7 and 23, 2021, with the participation of 1,400 people aged at least 20 years from the cities of São Paulo, Belém, Brasília, Porto Alegre, Recife and Rio de Janeiro. The work was conducted by Ipec (Intelligence in Research and Consulting) at the request of pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

The first survey on the subject, carried out in 2020, showed that the rate of Brazilian women who were not attending these specialists during the pandemic reached 62%. Despite the drop, this year’s figure remains high and represents almost half of women in a country that, as estimated by the Inca (National Cancer Institute), should account for 66,000 new cases of breast cancer per year in the period 2020 to 2022 “This scenario is still worrying”, says Márjori Dulcine, medical director of Pfizer Brasil. “We know that early identification of the disease is often essential for more effective control of breast cancer.”

The survey also reveals that, although there is a significant portion of Brazilian women who are not going to the doctor for routine detection of the malignant tumor, 42% maintained the usual frequency of professional monitoring. In 2020, the same rate was 27%. This increase is attributed to two main factors: the clarification of effective protective measures in the midst of the health crisis and the beginning of the population’s immunization.

The survey also shows that 80% of respondents reported emotional aspects linked to breast cancer, with treatments (34%), fear (28%) and suffering (18%) being the initial concerns. On the other hand, the data show that 80% know that a balanced diet and exercise are able to help prevent the disease and that most women believe in cure through access to medical treatment. Of the total, 54% said it is possible to treat and control metastatic disease — a condition that can affect approximately 30% of patients, according to the US organization Breastcancer.org.

In the conception of 14% of the participants, there is only a possibility of cure if there is access to private health and medical insurance. For 16%, the cure can be made possible by the support of the SUS (Unified Health System). Belém and Recife are the places that most trust SUS treatment, with rates of 19% and 20%, respectively. Values ​​are lower in São Paulo (16%), the Federal District (16%) and Rio de Janeiro (14%).

early diagnosis

78% of respondents know that self-examination may not detect tumors smaller than 2 centimeters (Photo: Unsplash)

In addition, the survey analyzed the participants’ knowledge about the discovery of the disease. For 42% of them, the self-examination is enough for an early diagnosis, as it allows the perception of nodules or lumps in the breasts. Experts, however, warn of the limitation of the practice, which usually only identifies tumors larger than 2 centimeters – which implies that the cancer may be at an advanced level when noticed by the patient.

“We know that there has been, in the past, a strong campaign about self-examination. We are not discarding its role, but it is necessary for people to be clear that it does not detect smaller tumors”, emphasizes Alessandra Menezes Morelle, an oncologist at the Hospital Moinhos de Vento, in Porto Alegre. “Hence the importance of medical follow-up and complementary exams so that the treatment is not compromised if the condition is diagnosed”, he adds.

When asked about self-examination, 78% of respondents said they knew about the limitations and that, therefore, they have gynecological support. Of these, 40% perform all the required exams and return for a new appointment, 30% do all the required exams regularly and 8% follow the same path, but do not return to the doctor if they think they are healthy. Of all participants, 21% were not aware of the risk of self-examination pointing to advanced-stage tumors.

Also regarding early diagnosis, 60% of women know that mammography should be done annually after 40 years of age. It is worth remembering that, according to Inca, this is the only method whose application in screening programs has proven to be effective in reducing mortality from breast cancer.