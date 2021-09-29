Brent Oil surpasses the US$ 80 mark and reaches its highest value since October 2018 | Economy

The price of oil hit new highs in 3 years this Tuesday (28) amid restrictions in supply and increased demand with the economic recovery and the arrival of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

The barrel of Brent oil, a global reference, reached the mark of US$ 80 a barrel, while WTI, a reference in the American market, surpassed the value of US$ 75 a barrel.

According to Reuters, Brent reached in the morning the value of US$ 80.75 – the highest price since October 2018. This Monday, the barrel closed up 1.8% to $79.53, accumulating three consecutive weeks of gains.

Global supply has tightened due to a faster-than-expected recovery in fuel demand, even with outbreaks of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, and a reduction in production caused by Hurricane Ida in the United States.

Surprised by the recovery in demand, the members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, found it difficult to increase production, as lack of investment or maintenance delays persist due to the pandemic.

Oil prices are also pressured by the appreciation of the dollar abroad, which makes the commodity more expensive for investors in other currencies.

The price of a barrel of oil in international markets is one of the factors used by Petrobras to define the price of fuel in refineries in Brazil.