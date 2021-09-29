British policeman killed Sarah after false arrest for breaking confinement

British police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, abducted Sarah Everard, 33, as she walked back home at night, and handcuffed her to false detention for violating the coronavirus confinement, before raping and murdering her – described the Prosecutor’s Office working in the case, this Wednesday (29).

The disappearance of Londoner Sarah Everard during confinement in March shocked the UK, sparked protests and sparked a huge and heated debate about the safety of women on the streets.

Wayne, an agent in the London Police’s elite diplomatic protection unit, admitted in July to his kidnapping, rape and murder.

On March 3, Sarah was returning home from visiting friends in south London. She was strangled and her body burned. His remains were found in a forest a week later.

In the first of two days of hearings, District Attorney Tom Little reported how the officer detained Sarah, accusing her of violating travel restrictions. At that time, because of the covid-19 pandemic, meetings in other people’s homes were prohibited.

Couzens, who was off duty, kidnapped Sarah in “fake detention”, “handcuffing her and showing her his credential,” the prosecutor added.

Security camera footage from the street showed this scene. A couple passing by in their car was also a witness and said they assumed they were an undercover police officer, making an arrest, added Tom Little.

Surrounded by great expectations, Couzens’ sentence should be announced this Thursday (30).

See too

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Viih Tube praised for transparent look with G-string after haters attack

+ After breaking up with his mother, Medina reconnects with his biological father, who says: ‘She always spoke ill of me’

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Gabriel Medina Institute closes its doors in Maresias

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence