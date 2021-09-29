Caixa deposits 6th installment for new groups; check who receives

This Wednesday, 29/09, Caixa will deposit new payments related to 6th installment of emergency aid. The banking institution must transfer the money to Bolsa Família applicants who have NIS ended at 9. For the general public, payment will also be made on the same day to those who were born in august.

The values ​​of the 6th installment, as well as the others, are variable. It all depends on the family composition program beneficiaries. Thus, mothers who provide the home receive a monthly fee of R$375, while those who live alone are entitled to R$150. .

Did you have any questions associated with the payment of the benefit? Contact Caixa’s telephone center at 111 (service is from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm). There is also the possibility of making queries and verifying information on the bank’s and Dataprev’s website.

Schedule of the 6th installment: enrolled in Bolsa Família

The emergency aid calendar, taking into account only Bolsa Família beneficiaries, follows the program’s traditional dates. In this way, deposits are made always in the last 10 working days of each month. Those with final NIS 9, thus, receive the 6th installment this Tuesday, the 29th.

This is the penultimate audience to receive payment. Those who have final NIS 0 will be able to obtain the value on Thursday, the 30th. Check out the complete calendar for those enrolled in Bolsa Família:

NIS final number Payment dates NIS 1 September 17, 2021 NIS 2 September 20, 2021 NIS 3 September 21, 2021 NIS 4 September 22, 2021 NIS 5 September 23, 2021 NIS 6 September 24, 2021 NIS 7 September 27, 2021 NIS 8 September 28, 2021 NIS 9 September 29, 2021 NIS 0 September 30, 2021

6th installment of the benefit for other beneficiaries

This Wednesday (29/09), the payment of the 6th installment will also be made to beneficiaries who were born in August and are not part of Bolsa Família. Linked to CadÚnico and enrolled in emergency aid since last year, therefore, they receive the 6th installment in the following periods: