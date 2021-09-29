Caixa launches loan made by cell phone of up to R$ 1 thousand for low-income people

Caixa Econômica Federal released, this Tuesday (28), a personal credit program by cell phone through its Caixa Tem application, available for Android and iOS. called from Cash Credit Has, the service will offer loans from R$300 to R$1 thousand, with payment in up to 24 installments and interest of 3.99% per month. The program is aimed at low-income people.

According to the bank, the analysis is done within ten days and the money is deposited in the digital savings account+ and the payment of installments is deducted from the customer’s balance every month. Caixa’s president, Pedro Guimarães, pointed out that the service’s target audience is people who usually take out loans at high interest rates, between 15% and 20% per month, with moneylenders or other agents outside the financial system regulated by the Central Bank.