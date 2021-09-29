Canary Islands Volcano: Authorities urge residents to seal doors and windows due to toxic gases | World

Authorities of the Canary Islands, Spain, residents on the west coast of La Palma were asked to seal doors and windows with duct tape and damp towels. to avoid the toxic gases expelled by lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano.
The archipelago’s emergency service in the Atlantic Ocean asked for anyone who is outdoors within 3.5 km of the area must immediately find a safe place to shelter. People were also advised to protect their mouth and nose with a damp cloth.
The incandescent lava reached the sea on Tuesday night (28), falling off a cliff in the Playa Nueva area, near the town of Tazacorte, nine days after the volcano erupted. (see the video above).
Experts warn that the rapid cooling of lava when it comes into contact with water in the Atlantic Ocean is a concern because it can release toxic gases laden with hydrochloric acid.
Lava from the volcano reaches the sea on the Spanish island of La Palma, in the Canaries, on September 29, 2021 — Photo: Borja Suarez/Reuters
Evacuation within a radius of 2 km
All people within a 2 km radius have been evacuated and a wider area is blocked, Tazacorte Mayor Juan Miguel Rodriguez Acosta told a local television channel.
He said that additional evacuations were not necessary because the toxic cloud is moving eastward and he also claimed that all roads to the southern part of the island of Palma were affected by lava.
The Spanish government declared on Tuesday that the volcano area is a “catastrophe zone” and has earmarked €10.5 million (about R$67 million) of emergency aid for the displaced.
Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano touches the sea in the Canaries
Since the volcano erupted on the 19th, more than 600 buildings and nearly 20 km of streets and roads have already been affected by lava, in addition to banana plantations.
Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes and three coastal villages were closed on Monday (27), before the lava reached the ocean.
There is no record of deaths or injuries so far.
