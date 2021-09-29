Cardiovascular diseases cause one death every 32 minutes in Paraná

Considered the world’s most killing diseases in ‘normal times’, cardiovascular disease is on the rise even in these coronavirus pandemic times. According to data from the Arpen-Brasil Transparency Portal (Association of Natural Persons Registrars of Brazil), made available in partnership with the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), since 2019 until yesterday, Paraná recorded 45,623 deaths caused by these diseases, which points to one death in the state every 32 minutes, on average. In addition, there was an increase in death records in 2020 compared to 2019 and now in 2021 compared to the same period last year.

Throughout this year, for example, the registry offices of Paraná registered 13,202 Death Certificates (DC) in which cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and cerebrovascular accident (CVA), appeared as one of the causes of death. Last year, also until September 28, there were 12,169 records – which points to a difference of 8.5% between 2021 and 2020.

Even in 2020, when the state became affected by Covid-19, the records of deaths from cardiovascular diseases had already increased in Paraná, with a total of 16,424 records (13,985 of them between March and December of last year), 2.7 % more than the 15,999 deaths in 2019 (when there were 13,629 deaths caused by these diseases in the last 10 months of the year).

In addition to statistics, in the day-to-day life of doctors’ offices, they already notice a lack of comorbidities in patients, as warned by Leandro Vasconcelos, head of Clinical Cardiology at Hospital São Vicente Curitiba.

“We are noticing a drastic increase, a lack of control in cases of hypertension, diabetes and cholesterol, which can be associated with social isolation. People did less physical activity and their eating pattern worsened. The consequence is weight gain and worsening blood glucose levels and blood pressure, silent conditions that in the long run can develop heart problems,” says the expert.

These comorbidities, in addition to obesity and smoking, are the main factors that can lead to cardiovascular disease. “The most common problem is hypertension, and 60% of the elderly have this condition, which can cause heart failure and coronary heart disease. Hypertension is also the main cause of infarction and stroke”, reveals the cardiologist.

FAST:

World Heart Day

This Wednesday, September 29, marks the World Heart Day, a date whose aim is to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining healthy habits and preserving the health of the heart muscle. An even more necessary warning in times of pandemic, when social isolation has led to an increase in sedentary lifestyles and even poor diet – risk factors for heart disease. In Brazil, even cardiovascular diseases are responsible for 30% of deaths every year, according to the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC).

When to have a cardiac checkup

From the age of 30, the ideal is for the patient to have an annual check-up after the age of 30, explains Dr. Leandro Vasconcelos. “It is not uncommon for patients to have a heart attack between the ages of 30 and 40, as they had diabetes, cholesterol or hypertension developing silently for years. If they had been detected early, we could have made changes in lifestyle and use of medications, if necessary, to avoid this”, he considers.

If a person has risk factors, such as being sedentary or being overweight, and has never had a cardiac evaluation, the cardiologist points out that it is worth doing a cardiac evaluation even earlier. “From the age of 18, we could already assess blood pressure and cholesterol levels at least once,” he says.

Chest pain, shortness of breath and tachycardia are warning signs

A cardiology check-up begins with a clinical evaluation, blood pressure measurement and measurement of abdominal circumference, when necessary, in addition to laboratory tests to assess the lipid profile and blood glucose. “These are very simple data, but they are already associated with cardiac diseases. From them, we evaluated the needs of electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, exercise test, ABPM and Holter monitoring. When necessary, a deeper screening is also guided”, clarifies the head of Clinical Cardiology at Hospital São Vicente Curitiba.

If cardiology evaluation is already necessary in asymptomatic people, when symptoms already exist, it is essential. The main ones that can indicate cardiovascular diseases are chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitation, tachycardia (feeling of “beating” in the heart) and swelling in the legs. The cardiologist comments that the Greeks already knew that a person feeling pain in the chest, which ran to the arm, was a sign that death was coming. “This knowledge of chest pain has been around for a long time and even today people still do not seek a doctor until there is some complication”, warns Dr. Leandro Vasconcelos.

Deaths from cardiovascular diseases in Paraná and Brazil

BRAZIL

2021*

Total deaths from cardiovascular diseases: 228,528

Deaths from stroke:

Infarction deaths:

Deaths from nonspecific cardiovascular causes: 79,461

2020

Total deaths from cardiovascular diseases: 292,110

Deaths from stroke: 102,615

Deaths from heart attack: 95,391

Deaths from nonspecific cardiovascular causes: 94,104

2019

Total deaths from cardiovascular diseases: 273,593

Deaths from stroke: 101,786

Infarction deaths: 99,902

Deaths from nonspecific cardiovascular causes: 71,905

PARANÁ

2021*

Total deaths from cardiovascular diseases: 13,200

Deaths from stroke: 4,668

Infarction deaths: 4,078

Deaths from nonspecific cardiovascular causes: 4,454

2020

Total deaths from cardiovascular diseases: 16,424

Deaths from stroke: 6,173

Infarction deaths: 5,319

Deaths from nonspecific cardiovascular causes: 4,932

2019

Total deaths from cardiovascular diseases: 15,999

Deaths from stroke: 6,233

Infarction deaths: 5,594

Deaths from nonspecific cardiovascular causes: 4,172

* Data from 2021 to September 28, when the data was extracted from the Registry Panel of the Civil Registry Transparency Portal

Source: Civil Registry Transparency Portal