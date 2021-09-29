CBF sets new dates for Ceará’s games against Bahia and Palmeiras – Jogada

THE CBF rescheduled the postponed games of Ceará at 2021 Series A against palm trees and Bahia. The matches, valid for the 19th and 23rd rounds respectively, were scheduled for the month of October.

New Ceara Games Dates

20.10 – Ceará x Palmeiras | Arena Castelão, at 7pm

27.10 – Bahia x Ceará | Arena Fonte Nova, at 7pm

The duel with Palmeiras, at Arena Castelão, is scheduled for the 20th of the following month, a Wednesday, at 7pm. In the initial schedule, the match would be played at the beginning of September, but was postponed after the call of goalkeeper alviverde Weverton for the Brazilian Team.

The clash with Bahia was rescheduled for October 27, a Wednesday, at 7 pm, at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador/BA. The postponement of this match was defined on Tuesday (28) at a technical council meeting between Serie A clubs and the entity. The reason was the non-liberation of the public by the Government of Bahia, the only region represented in Brasileirão that maintained the sanitary restriction.

Complaint from Ceará

The change of date generated a complaint from the board of Ceará. In an interview with Show de Bola, on Verdinha, the president Robinson de Castro showed dissatisfaction with the postponement of the match with Bahia and highlighted damage to Grandpa.

The match between Ceará and Bahia in Brasileirão won a new CBF date Photograph:

Thiago Gadelha / SVM

“I was outraged at the meeting. I was always in solidarity with everyone and they postponed Ceará’s game with Bahia. It was selfish. This ended up harming Ceará. The game with Palmeiras has already been postponed, and the games with Inter and Atlético can be postponed too . We have always been active for the return of the public, articulating with the State Government and the Federation, but no one was supportive,” he said.

Due to the calls for the Brazilian team, the match between Ceará and Palmeiras, in the 19th round, was postponed by the CBF. With new commitments of the national team, the next opponents of the team alvinegra (International and Atlético-MG) also had athletes called and may have new matches suspended. Thus, the team from Ceará can have up to four rounds postponed.