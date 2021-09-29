CCXP Announces Ticket Dates and Ticket Prices for 2021 and 2022 Editions

CCXP (Comic Con Experience) today announced the dates and ticket prices for the 2021 and 2022 editions of the event.

The CCXP 2022 pre-sale, which will take place between December 1st and December 4th, 2022 and promises to be “the biggest CCXP of all time”, and also CCXP Worlds 21, online format that will be on the 4th and 5th December of this year, starts tomorrow.

Initially, pre-sales will only be available to holders of a Santander card and to those who purchased the Digital, Home and Epic Experience packages last year. The official sales opening will be on October 15th.

During this initial period, CCXP 2022 tickets will also have special payment conditions for those with a Santander card.

CCXP 2022

For CCXP 2022, tickets range from R$200 (full price daily ticket in pre-sales) to R$12,000 (full ticket in normal sales).

The public will be able to choose between the four forms of credentials traditionally provided by the organization: the daily ticket and the four-day packages, the Epic Experience and the FullExperience. Those interested in getting to know the festival’s backstage and participating in lectures and meetings with the main names in the entertainment market will be able to experience the Unlock CCXP, a package aimed at industry professionals.

CCXP Worlds 21

Fans who purchase any ticket for the 2022 edition of the event will receive a CCXP Worlds 21 Digital Experience credential as a gift.

In this year’s online version, there will be the Free Experience for free, the Digital Experience will cost R$50, and the Home Experience will be R$71.