Ceará’s GDP grows 18.39% in the 2nd quarter of 2021 and overcomes the retraction generated by the pandemic

In a live broadcast on social networks, the governor of Ceará, Camilo Santana (PT) anticipated the results of the State’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). As announced this Tuesday morning, August 28, the Ceará grew 18.39% in the 2nd quarter of 2021, compared to the 2nd quarter of 2020, outperforming the national GDP.

The positive result, referring to the months of April to June this year in relation to the previous year, represents a scenario of economic recovery. Also according to information provided by the governor of Ceará, when the same period comparison was made, the national GDP growth was 12.4%.

Ceará's economy grows above Brazil in the second quarter of 2021, driven by industry

“This is very significant information for us, it is very positive data for Ceará. This means that the economy is growing, it is generating new jobs, new opportunities, which is all we want”, added Camilo when disclosing the information.

The expressive number comes after a period of great downturns suffered as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, they still provide the basis for encouraging growth prospects.

The sum of the State’s wealth between January and June 2021 reached a level higher than that of 2020. Camilo stressed that, according to projections by the Research and Economic Strategy Institute of Ceará (Ipece), the result for the 2nd semester of 2021 points to a growth of “almost 1%”, which means a recovery from the fall registered last year and also expresses a performance slightly above pre-pandemic levels.

The result of the GDP of Ceará will be detailed by Ipece in a virtual event to be held later this Tuesday, 28th.

“It may seem little, but if we consider that the projection for Brazil is a negative balance of 0.1%, Ceará comes out ahead once again. As I have always said, in addition to the pandemic, the other major concern I have had is the generation of jobs. We need to generate opportunities to promote economic recovery and expand the state’s growth,” reinforces Camilo when commenting on the results.

The increase has been driven by the industrial sector, and supported by significant results from the services and agricultural sectors. The economic recovery in the State, according to Camilo, is the priority of state investments: “it’s been six consecutive years as the State that makes the most public investment in the country, among all 27 federative units in the country”.

Camilo also reinforced that the consolidated results take into account only the first two quarters of the year and that with the advance of the economy, combined with investment packages raised by the State in various segments, especially in the renewable energy sector.

“Ipece’s forecast is that the GDP of the Ceará grow by the end of the year 6.24%, while the estimate for Brazil will be at 5.77%, so this shows the success of our governance policy, the strength of our fiscal health that allows us so many investments,” said the governor.

During the announcement, the leader of the executive from Ceará also thanked the trust and support of the other managers that make up the government, as well as the investors who chose to invest capital in ventures in Ceará and local entrepreneurs. “We will continue on the mission of always generating more jobs and opportunities for all people from Ceará”, concluded Camilo.

