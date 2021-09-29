Central Bank readjusts inflation estimate for 2022; understand

Inflation has been worrying Brazilians throughout 2021 and everything indicates that, next year, there will still be problems. The Central Bank, BC, readjusted the forecast of inflation for the year 2022. The rate went from 3.5% to 3.7%.

The BC’s new estimate worries the federal government and the Ministry of Economy. After all, the goal for 2022 was 3.5%. In 2021, the ceiling will be burst, driven by rising fuel and food prices.

New inflation projection for 2022

The projection made by the Central Bank for inflation in 2022 occurred after the increase in the basic interest rate, the Selic. In this case, it rose a percentage point, being at 6.25%. Selic is usually high just to try contain inflation.

The BC forecast is present in the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meeting. In addition to forecasting inflation for 2022, there is already an estimate for 2023 (3.2%).

“According to the basic scenario, which uses the trajectory for the interest rate extracted from the Focus survey, the exchange rate following the purchasing power parity and stable commodity prices in dollars in real terms, inflation projections are slightly above the goal for 2022 and around the goal for 2023”, informs the document.

Central Bank and Copom believe in GDP improvement

The Central Bank and Copom believe that the GDP result for the second half will have a better performance than the first. Part of this is due to vaccination, which allowed many companies to resume their activities.

“The Committee maintained its vision of a robust resumption of activity in the second half of the year, as the effects of vaccination are felt in a more comprehensive way,” says the minutes of the Copom meeting.

Now, the concern is with the year 2022. It is expected that there will be a slowdown in the economy. Some consultancies, such as XP, estimate growth at around 1.3% for next year.