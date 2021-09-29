Chairman of the board rejects Andrés’ ineligibility appeal – Blog do Perrone

Alexandre Husni, president of the Corinthians Deliberative Council, rejected the opposition’s appeal and upheld a decision that filed a request that aimed to make Andrés Sanchez ineligible for ten years.

Based on the disapproval of the 2019 accounts, the management of Andrés, and alleged infractions, opponents from different currents wanted to schedule a meeting of partners. Members would decide whether the past president should be ineligible for the club for ten years.

The Ethics and Disciplinary Committee filed the application. Opponents appealed to the Deliberative Council and awaited a vote in the body to decide on the request.

Husni, at first, welcomed the appeal to analyze it.

However, in a decision last Tuesday (27), it opted for rejection and filing. The chairman of the board claimed “absence of legal possibility” for holding the meeting. He also stated that the eventual ineligibility of Andrés should be discussed when there is an election by the electoral commission, if the former president is a candidate.

The opposition is studying what to do. In turn, Andrés’ defense denies that he has practiced reckless or irregular management, acts pointed out by opponents.