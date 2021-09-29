Chamber approves suspension of driver’s license that publishes traffic violation on social network | Policy

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (28), by 443 votes to 14, a bill that suspends the license of drivers who violate the traffic law and post videos or images on social networks. Now, the matter goes to the Senate.

The measure applies to the publication of violations of a very serious nature – such as running a red light or driving while intoxicated.

According to the text, the suspension is valid for 12 months and will occur even if no notice of infraction has been issued. The process can be initiated up to one year after the release of the images.

The proposal also provides for the cancellation of the qualification document in case of recurrence of the conduct within a period of two years.

If the driver is not qualified, he will be prohibited from obtaining a driver’s license for one or two years (in this case, if there is a recurrence).

In his opinion, the rapporteur of the matter, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), says that the number of channels on social networks of people who broadcast videos with “reprehensible behavior in traffic” and “high risk” for people’s lives it’s big.

“High speed, dispute of cracks and catches, among others, disseminated intensely on the internet, with wide acceptance by thousands of spectators. These people threaten road safety and put their own lives and the lives of others at risk, encouraging violence and the practice of crimes, without any restriction or control of content”, he wrote.

Other points of the proposal

In addition to the suspension of the driver’s license, the project generally prohibits the disclosure of the record of any offense that “puts road safety at risk”.

The conduct will lead to a very serious fine multiplied by 10. The exception is for the publication of those who intend to denounce these acts.

The proposal also provides that the penalties for traffic crimes will be increased from a third to a half if there is the disclosure of the infraction on social networks or any other digital or electronic means.

According to the text, if there is a court decision, companies, platforms and dissemination channels must remove the post from the air, in addition to adopting “appropriate measures to prevent further disclosures” with the same content, under penalty of warning and a fine of up to 10% of your billing. The penalties are provided for in the Legal Framework of the Internet.

Also in this Tuesday’s (28) session, deputies approved a complementary bill that allows the extension, until the end of 2032, of the tax benefits linked to the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) for commerce, granted by the states through covenants. The proposal now goes to the Senate.

The incentive will also be valid for port and airport activities linked to international trade and for the segment of agricultural products in natura.

As of 2029, the benefit will be gradually reduced by 20% per year.

The proposal amends a complementary law of 2017 that deals with tax benefits signed by states and the Federal District. Current legislation already provides for incentives until 2032 for some sectors, such as agricultural and industrial activities.