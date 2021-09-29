check how much R$ 10 million in savings yields

This Tuesday (9/28), Caixa should draw the dozens of its new accumulated Mega-Sena award, nº 2413. The winner, if he manages to match the six numbers, may receive around R$ 10 million, considering that the Mega-Sena prize is within this value range. But do you already know what to do with the money? A good alternative is to leave it earning in savings.

Below, we bring the forecast on the Mega-Sena premium income of R$10 million. Calculations were made based on the Selic rate, which is currently at 6.25%. Remembering that the last Mega-Sena drawing, number 2412, was held on September 25, 2021. The numbers drawn were: 09 – 16 – 34 – 36 – 49 – 60.

No one was able to get the six dozens right and, therefore, the prize was accumulated at around R$10 million. Check out the broadcast of the latest Mega-Sena draw:

Mega-Sena: how much R$ 10 million in savings yields

If the bettor hits, alone, the six tens of the Mega-Sena, he could receive around R$ 10 million. There will be the possibility, in this way, of leaving the money yielding in savings. The yield calculation can be obtained through Selic.

It is currently in the 6.25% range, as it has increased by one percentage point. What does that mean? In the first month, the Mega-Sena award can yield around BRL 30 thousand. Tickets with bets can be registered until 19:00 on September 28, 2021, either through lotteries or on the Caixa website.

Interested parties can place a bet of six to 15 numbers per ticket, the minimum amount being R$4.50. The Mega-Sena contest will be broadcast on Caixa’s YouTube channel.

What is the chance of winning at Mega-Sena?

The possibility of winning the Mega-Sena prize varies depending on the context. It all depends on the contest in dispute and the dozens wagered. For six dozen tickets, as far as the minimum bet is concerned, the probability of winning the Mega-Sena is 1 in 50,063,860.

And for tickets with maximum bets of 15 tens (R$ 22,522.50 per ticket)? According to Caixa, the chance grows and stays on the probability of 1 for 10,000.