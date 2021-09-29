Check out the games in which Corinthians will have the presence of the fans at the Neo Qumica Arena for the Brazilian

Last Tuesday, the CBF and 18 Serie A clubs approved the fans’ return to the stadiums in the 23rd round of the Brasileirão. Corinthians will count on Fiel again next Tuesday and will have its fans present in eight games until the end of the championship.

So far, only the match against Bahia has a confirmed date and time to have fans. The following rounds that Timão plays at Neo Química Arena have not yet been broken up by CBF with the definition of days and times.

In addition to Bahia, Corinthians will have the presence of the fans inside the Neo Química Arena in the games against: Fluminense, Chapecoense, Fortaleza, Cuiabá, Santos, Athletico-PR and Grêmio. Away from home, Timão still has commitments in front of: Red Bull Bragantino (no fans), Sport, São Paulo, Internacional, Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Ceará and Juventude.

It is worth noting that Timão can only count on the presence of Fiel from October 4th, when the Government of the State of São Paulo released the occupation of 30% of the stadiums’ capacity.

The last time Corinthians had its supporter at home was in the duel against Santo André, on February 26, 2020, still for the Campeonato Paulista last season. Since then, there have been 47 games without the Faithful in the stands, the last being the Derby of last weekend.

Check out the games Corinthians will have an audience at the Neo Química Arena

10/05/2021: Corinthians x Bahia, 9:30 pm – 24th round of the Brasileirão

Date and time to be defined: Corinthians x Fluminense – 26th round of the Brasileirão

Date and time to be defined: Corinthians x Chapecoense – 29th round of the Brasileirão

Date and time to be defined: Corinthians x Fortaleza – 30th round of Brasileirão

Date and time to be defined: Corinthians x Cuiabá – 32nd round of the Brasileirão

Date and time to be defined: Corinthians x Santos – 34th round of the Brasileirão

Date and time to be defined: Corinthians x Athletico-PR – 36th round of the Brasileirão

Date and time to be defined: Corinthians x Grêmio – 37th round of the Brasileirão

