Check out the looks of the famous and the award highlights

The awards will take place this Tuesday, 28, at 8 pm, and will be led by Bianca Andrade and Fred

On this Tuesday night, 28, Nickelodeon holds the 22nd edition of My Nick Awards.

The award, which will be broadcast from 8 pm by the broadcaster, will be presented by Bianca Andrade (26) and Fred (32) and will award nominees from 22 categories through popular vote.

Names such as eliana, Manu Gavassi, Celso Portiolli, Dilsinho, little loto, Lucas Silveira and the couple of presenters.

This year, the BTS group leads the list of nominees, in five categories, followed by Now United and Olivia Rodrigo, who are with four nominations. During the awards, the winner of the Improve Your World category, chosen by the broadcaster, will also be announced.

Check out the looks of the famous on the Orange Carpet:



Fred and Bianca Andrade — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan



Eliana — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan



Manu Gavassi — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan



Celso Portiolli — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan



Little Lô — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan



Lucas Silveira — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan



Dilsinho — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan



Enaldinho — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan



Felipe Pileggi — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan



uJoãozinho — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan



Julia Olliver and Pietro Guedes — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan





Last accessed: 29 Sep 2021 – 04:43:26 (400919).