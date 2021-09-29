Check out the looks of the famous and the award highlights

The awards will take place this Tuesday, 28, at 8 pm, and will be led by Bianca Andrade and Fred

On this Tuesday night, 28, Nickelodeon holds the 22nd edition of My Nick Awards.

The award, which will be broadcast from 8 pm by the broadcaster, will be presented by Bianca Andrade (26) and Fred (32) and will award nominees from 22 categories through popular vote.

Names such as eliana, Manu Gavassi, Celso Portiolli, Dilsinho, little loto, Lucas Silveira and the couple of presenters.

This year, the BTS group leads the list of nominees, in five categories, followed by Now United and Olivia Rodrigo, who are with four nominations. During the awards, the winner of the Improve Your World category, chosen by the broadcaster, will also be announced.

My Nick 2021 Awards: Check out the looks of the famous
Fred and Bianca Andrade — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan

Eliana — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan

Manu Gavassi — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan

Celso Portiolli — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan

Little Lô — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan

Lucas Silveira — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan

Dilsinho — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan

Enaldinho — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan

Felipe Pileggi — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan

uJoãozinho — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan

Julia Olliver and Pietro Guedes — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan


