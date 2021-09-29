Check out the looks of the famous and the award highlights

The awards will take place this Tuesday, 28, at 8 pm, and will be led by Bianca Andrade and Fred
On this Tuesday night, 28, Nickelodeon holds the 22nd edition of My Nick Awards.
The award, which will be broadcast from 8 pm by the broadcaster, will be presented by Bianca Andrade (26) and Fred (32) and will award nominees from 22 categories through popular vote.
Names such as eliana, Manu Gavassi, Celso Portiolli, Dilsinho, little loto, Lucas Silveira and the couple of presenters.
This year, the BTS group leads the list of nominees, in five categories, followed by Now United and Olivia Rodrigo, who are with four nominations. During the awards, the winner of the Improve Your World category, chosen by the broadcaster, will also be announced.
Check out the looks of the famous on the Orange Carpet:
Fred and Bianca Andrade — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan
Eliana — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan
Manu Gavassi — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan
Celso Portiolli — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan
Little Lô — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan
Lucas Silveira — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan
Dilsinho — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan
Enaldinho — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan
Felipe Pileggi — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan
uJoãozinho — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan
Julia Olliver and Pietro Guedes — Photo: Rodrigo Trevisan
