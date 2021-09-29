Check out the releases announced by Amazon, including a $999 robot

Amazon continues its quest to cover our homes and our bodies with its devices.

At an animated media event this Tuesday (28), the company showcased new branded products, including the Echo device that hangs on the wall and acts as a digital whiteboard for the home, an interactive video portal for kids and a security service that monitors activities on your property.

There’s also a new camera-equipped robot called Astro, which navigates around the house while you’re away.

The ads come amidst Amazon’s goal of drawing people into its ecosystem, especially when it comes to interacting with products around the house.

The latest batch of products not only joins Amazon’s existing collection of smart speakers and accessories, but also its line of weird devices, ranging from connected talking microwaves to wall clocks.

“The potential of the smart home extends far beyond where we are today,” said Jonathan Collins, research director at market research firm ABI Research.

“Not every new Amazon product category can be successful and many are quickly abandoned, but it is clear that Amazon is continually trying out new product ideas to see where there is demand and where it can create additional value to further strengthen its relationship with consumers,” he added.

Amazon Echo Show 15

In 2014, Amazon created a home revolution with its Echo Smart line of smart speakers. Now the goal is to have such a much larger piece of equipment that serves as a central device to manage household needs.

The new Echo Show 15, its largest Echo device to date, features a 15.6-inch HD display that can be mounted on walls, cabinets or placed on the counter, either horizontally or vertically.

A personalized home screen displays Alexa apps that allow users to control smart home devices, track packages, leave notes for others in the home, add shopping lists and view shared calendars. It also works with streaming services such as Prime Video, Netflix and Hulu.

The Echo Show 15 will cost $249 in the United States. Mounting accessories will be sold separately.

According to the company, all voice interactions with Echo Show 10 and newer devices will now be processed locally on the device rather than in the cloud, in a way to make the interaction with the products more private.

home security service

Amazon is also doubling what is arguably its most controversial smart home device.

Ring, a smart ringer company that Amazon acquired in 2018 for $1 billion, is launching a subscription service called Virtual Security Guard to allow professional third-party surveillance companies to analyze the live stream from its outdoor cameras.

When movement is detected – whether it’s someone walking around the property, looking in a window or delivering parcels – a monitoring agent will check the video to assess the situation.

They can use the camera’s two-way conversation functionality to communicate with visitors and activate the camera’s siren or send emergency services if necessary.

The effort comes less than two months after public safety app Citizen, which has been criticized for sending real-time crime and emergency alerts that can fuel fear, launched a $20 monthly subscription plan for a product called Protect .

The service connects subscribers with security officers who can monitor a user’s location in real time if they are in an unsafe situation – and potentially take the situation to 911, the United States’ emergency service.

Ring’s foray into security monitoring comes amid its own privacy concerns. In 2019, it announced partnerships with more than 400 law enforcement departments across the United States to give law enforcement authorities easier access to home-recorded videos for active investigations.

Privacy advocates criticized, saying at the time that they threatened to create a 24/7 surveillance program. (Since June, police and firefighters can only request information or videos related to an active investigation through public posts).

During its product launch last fall, Ring showcased a $250 drone called Always Home Cam, with an attached camera that can automatically fly around your home and stream videos to your smartphone.

Halo View, a fitness and nutritional aid program

Last year, Amazon’s Halo wristband and app caught attention by creating 3D models of its users and calculating body fat, tracking their tone of voice and assessing their emotional state. Now the new Halo View version gives even more insight and guidance.

The new device features a color display that highlights activity monitoring, sleep scores, blood oxygen levels, live workout tracking, and text and motion notifications.

For $79, it comes with a one-year Halo subscription that includes a nutrition program and Halo Fitness, a new service for any Halo device owner with hundreds of exercise classes including yoga, strength, cardio and more. .

The program will likely compete directly with Apple’s Fitness+. After one year, Halo membership automatically renews for $3.99 a month.

something for kids

A new video conferencing device called Amazon Glow is a charming and engaging way to bring video calling with family and friends to life for kids.

Glow projects a 19-inch interactive space on the surface in front of the screen where kids can play games, draw and interact with storybooks and characters from franchises like “Frozen” and “Villa Sesame”.

Any friend or family member using the free Glow app on iOS, Android or FireOS can integrate with real-time projections, allowing them to play in real-time as if they were in the same room. It also has an object scanning tool, so a child can turn a toy into a puzzle.

The Glow will cost $249 and comes with a mat, a case, puzzle pieces and a year-long subscription to Amazon Kids+, a center with thousands of books, shows and educational apps for kids.

Amazon is also releasing a new voice assistant that allows users to interact with characters and receive stories, jokes, trivia and more about the Disney universe when they say “Hey Disney”.

A competitor of the Nest

The company also announced a competitor to the Google Nest thermostat for just a third of the price. Amazon Smart Themostat ($59), developed in partnership with Honeywell, learns user habits, helps reduce energy consumption, and adjusts as needed.

Astro, the domestic robot

We also spent about 50 minutes with Amazon’s newest toy, the Astro. Like other robots before it, it focuses on peace of mind, home monitoring and control of family members, and providing entertainment.

At the heart of the Astro is Amazon’s smart assistant – so Alexa is only on board.

What exactly is Astro?

Amazon’s Astro is the company’s first domestic robot and is being introduced after four years of development. It will be available at launch for a price of $999, versus the regular price of $1,449.

Astro is a relatively small robot, which bumps below my knee when I’m sitting. It can move at up to 3.2 kilometers an hour around your home.

It has a USB-C port for charging other devices – meaning you can leave your phone charged in the trunk. Out of the box, Amazon will ship Astro with a coaster. So, theoretically, you can put a drink on the Astro and send it to someone.

Amazon also informed us that partners are making accessories for the Astro. Furbo, the popular dog camera that lets you shoot treats, will offer a model that fits on the back of the robot.

Ziploc will make containers that fit snugly in his “trunk,” and Omron will create healthcare solutions like a blood pressure sensor. These utensils, however, will be sold separately.

As with other robots, there are plenty of sensors built into the Astro. Ultrasonic sensors and height sensors help you stay on course and detect obstacles. It also has depth cameras, which help you calculate the distance between objects.

They all come together to allow the Astro to navigate safely around your home – and it also prevents the robot from tripping over you.

On the Astro’s 10-inch screen, there’s a 5 megapixel camera. Behind the screen is an arm that holds it in place, and it’s like a ship’s mast. Yes, the dial can be moved by hand – it can be tilted up to down 60 degrees and left to right 45 degrees in any direction.

This central mast can extend up to 42 inches with a 12 megapixel periscopic camera on top by itself. You will not need to manually extend it with your hand as you can ask Astro to extend or control it via the companion app.

So Astro is a home robot with a lot of technology inside – it’s also powered by a dedicated processor for security features and a Qualcomm processor for all sorts of tasks.

With the camera on screen, Astro will start recognizing faces through visual identification when the feature is enabled. This will let Astro know who you are and other members of your family. It’s not as advanced as Apple’s Face ID as it only uses basic facial features to recognize a face.

What can Astro do?

So, besides Alexa on wheels, what can Astro do? Well, it’s a home monitoring device. When you first purchase Astro, you configure it via the Astro app (available for Android and iOS).

You’ll then give Astro a tour of your home so he can map out the space, and like an automatic vacuum, you can name rooms and even adjust barriers. You will also have the option to block certain areas to prohibit Astro from navigating there.

Even if you don’t opt ​​for Astro integration, Astro will still only roam around your house, and you can even take control or tell the robot exactly where to go. Once at the destination, you can raise or lower the periscopic camera for a better view.

It can be an easy way to confirm that you’ve locked a window or didn’t leave the faucet running. That way, when you’re away or even while you’re sleeping, the Astro can wander around and keep an eye out.

*Translated text. To read the original, click here