check out the top news to get this Wednesday off to a good start By Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – After closing Tuesday with a drop of 3.05%, at 110,124 points, it points to a recovery movement, with a high of 1.08%, at 9:13 am this morning. The also advances 0.66%, to R$ 5.4310.

In the United States, the market follows the soap opera on the debt ceiling in the US, which, according to the president of , , and the US Treasury Secretary, , could have “catastrophic” consequences for the American economy.

The 100 futures appreciate 0.81%, while the futures of the and of the rise 0.43% and 0.57%, respectively. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, the main Brazilian ETF traded abroad, advance 0.59% in the American pre-market.

Brazil registered on Tuesday 793 new deaths from Covid-19, which brings the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 595,446, informed the Ministry of Health. in the country advancing to 21,381,790, added the folder.

As if the water crisis was not enough, putting pressure on the country’s water reservoirs, fuel prices are also rising, causing even more inflation. The rise in the international market made Petrobras (SA:) readjust for the first time in 85 days the price of diesel in refineries from R$ 2.81 to R$ 3.06, an increase of 8.89%.

Energy will be impacted mainly because thermoelectric generation is being used as a replacement for hydroelectric, because of the lack of water in the reservoirs, and it tends to be more expensive to produce. In addition, the rise in fuel directly reflects on freight prices, which helps to make products more expensive in general.

The rebound in the global economy is keeping oil prices high. Yesterday, the barrel reached US$ 80 during the trading session, the highest value in three years, and closed at US$ 78.63. This should indicate new increases in Petrobras’ pricing policy in the near future and the impact of this measure on inflation is already signaled by the Central Bank, which forecasts that the index will be above the target in 2022, as well as this year.

This week, President Jair Bolsonaro questioned Petrobras’ pricing policy, but Petrobras’ president, Joaquim Silva e Luna, also reaffirmed that international price transfers are not immediate, to avoid the volatility of conjunctural events.

News of the day

Deficit – The risk rating agency in Brazil from 2.4% to 1.5%. The debt/GDP ratio should drop from 88.8% in 2020 to 81.5% this year, compared to the 84.2% previously forecast.

ICMS – The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday, 28, mainly in the wholesale and distribution sector. There were 416 votes in favor of the bill and 22 against, the text now goes to the Senate.

Trust in services – The FGV’s Services Confidence Index (ICS) dropped 2.0 points in the month compared to August, reaching 97.3 points.

IGP-M – The , after an advance of 0.66% in the previous month, with prices falling again. The result led to accumulate in 12 months high of 24.86%, and the fall in the month was more intense than the 0.42% expected in a survey by Reuters.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Ceremony related to the Inauguration of UTE Jaguatirica II; the North Block Airport Concession; the Delivery of Vehicles of the Programa Alimenta Brasil; the Transfer of Land from the Union to the State of Roraima; the Delivery of Domain Title to the Agrarian Reform Beneficiary Family; and the Sanction of the State Law regarding the Reduction of ICMS on Cooking Gas.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal; Meeting with the Executive Secretary, Marcelo Guaranys; Meeting with Senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA); Meeting with Federal Deputy Ubiratan Sanderson (PSL-RS); Meeting with Federal Deputies Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP) and Antonio Brito (PSD-BA).

Campos Neto – Meeting with representatives of the National Confederation of Financial Institutions (CNF); Lunch with Peter Wilson, UK Ambassador, Oliver Rhode, UK Embassy Director of Financial Services, Patricia Vilarouca, UK Embassy Special Economic Policy Adviser, and Melanie Hopkins, UK Embassy Deputy Head of Mission ; Meeting with Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro, President of Banco do Brasil (SA:), Pedro Duarte Guimarães, President of Caixa Econômica Federal, Milton Maluhy, President of Itaú (SA:), Pedro Rogério Camara, VP of Bradesco (SA:), Alessandro Tomao, VP of Santander (SA:), and Isaac Sidney, President of Febraban; Meeting with Hugo Nogueira, President of the Mint of Brazil.

corporate news

Voucher (SA:) – Vale informs that the 39 employees of the Totten underground mine, in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, were rescued, are already on the surface and are doing well.

Renova Energia (SA:) – Renova Energia’s board of directors on October 29 to deliberate on the proposed merger of subsidiaries, pursuant to the merger protocol. If the transaction is approved, the company will incorporate Chipley SP, Espra Holding, CMNPAR Fifty-Four, SF 123 and five Centrais Eólicas Itapuã.

Corsan – Corsan signed a contract with BNDES as part of its planned privatization through an Initial Public Offering. In addition to working with the Company, the BNDES will be a direct advisor to the controlling shareholder, the State of Rio Grande do Sul, following all the necessary steps for the execution of the IPO process and supporting decision-making, with transparency and technical criteria.

Engie (SA:) Brazil – , the company that owns the Assú Sol Photovoltaic Complex project, located in the municipality of Assú (RS). The total value of the operation is up to R$41.25 million. The contract was signed between the subsidiary Engie Brasil Energias Complementares and Infinito Energy and Atlântica Solar Power.

Petrobras – On Tuesday, 28, Petrobras signed the lease agreement for the Regasification Terminal for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in Bahia (TR-BA) with the American company Excelerate, in the amount of approximately R$ 102 million, effective until December of 2023.

The state-owned company also forecasts that gas production from the Manati field, in Bahia, will resume by the end of the week, after repairs to a damaged pipeline.

Westwing (SA:) – A for the purchase of 100% of the share capital of Zarpo, an online travel agency. The company works with in partnership with hotels, resorts, inns and airlines. The value of the operation was not disclosed.

AES Brasil (SA:) – Brazilian energy company AES Brasil said it raised R$1.12 billion in a subsequent share offering.

M. Dias Branco (SA:) – A for an initial price of R$ 180 million, which may reach up to R$ 272 million upon fulfillment of targets set out in the agreement.

Blue (SA:) – Azul announced that it has placed an order for up to 10 Cessna Gran Caravan EX turboprop aircraft, from US company Textron, for use by its subregional aviation subsidiary, Azul Conecta.

Marfrig (SA:) – This month, Marfrig Global Foods started shipping to the United States through two new plants located in Brazil, in Chupinguaia (RO) and Alegrete (RS).

Eletrobras (SA:) – According to Aneel’s decision on the issue of inspection and monthly reprocessing of CCC benefits paid to Centrais Elétrica de Rondônia (Ceron), Acre Electricity Company (Eletroacre) and Boa Vista Energia between July 2016 and April 2017. In relation to Eletronorte, a negative amount of R$ 97.5 million was approved, representing a debt between Eletrobras and CCC.

Embraer (SA:) – That of almost 1,500 jets by 2040, according to Folha de S. Paulo.