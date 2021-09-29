Child tries to open plane door and aircraft landing force | News Brazil | Online Diary

“Have you taken your contraceptive today?”: this phrase is often used on the internet to accompany videos or snapshots of children who go a bit extrapolated during the mess. And this saying fits very well in a situation experienced by passengers on a flight.

On Monday afternoon (28), the commander of a Citilink flight, which departed Jakarta for Batam, Indonesia, had to make an unscheduled landing after an incident inside the aircraft. The reason? A child tried to open one of the plane’s emergency doors.

According to the airline, the child was not accompanied by a responsible person at the time, that is, he was traveling alone.

The unscheduled stop was at Palembang’s Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II Airport at 4:05 pm, Coconuts reported.

“The cabin crew immediately sought an explanation from the child’s parents. The parents were also required to make a statement to the authorities of Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II,” said Citilink corporate secretary and CSR vice president Diah Suryani in a statement published yesterday.

Fortunately, the child was unable to open the emergency door in mid-flight. No sanction or penalty would have been imposed on the parents so far.

Even though the law does not allow children under the age of 12 to travel alone between provinces, districts or cities, the minor in question had received special permission.