China: Energy problems paralyze only 10% of the daily crush of…

Energy shortages in China are forcing some soy processing plants to halt their activities and have caused a scare in the global oilseed complex. However, Vlamir Brandalizze, market consultant at Brandalizze Consulting, explains that this is less than the headlines can get across.

“The stoppage of these companies represents 10% of China’s daily crushing capacity. We are talking about around 24,000 tons of soybeans that are not crushed on a calm crushing day, where they have the capacity to crush 250 thousand tons/day. China is too big to stop,” says Brandalizze.

And he points out that the Asian nation still needs to make large purchases of the oilseed by the end of this year to be fully and adequately supplied. This Monday, the Chinese have already bought over 334,000 tonnes of the commodity in the US, despite the compromised and expensive logistics still being felt by the North Americans.

Information from international portals shows that the soy processing plants are included in a series of factories in other sectors that were forced to stop their activities due to a significant increase in the prices of energy sources – mainly coal – and a redirection the Chinese government for the country to reach the carbon neutral target.

And international experts reaffirm Vlamir Brandalizze’s analysis that such a stoppage does not have a major impact on the Chinese soy market and imports. However, the prices of soybean meal and oil on the Dalian Stock Exchange have increased since last Friday (24). The analysis is further complemented with information that even though the production of derivatives is now smaller, industries have stocks capable of keeping the market at least balanced.

Brandalizze and other analysts and market consultants believe that the coming months will be one of strong soybean imports by the Asian nation to guarantee this balance. “The fourth quarter is traditionally one of the peaks in edible oil consumption soy imports will be relatively large,” says Jiao Shanwei, editor-in-chief of cngrain.com, a website specializing in grain news from China, told the Global Times portal .

WHAT CAUSED THE ENERGY LACK IN CHINA?

Greater Chinese demand for energy has been shocked by the risk of a severe shortage of coal and gas, which could worsen during the winter with more use of heating systems in homes. And such a scenario, according to specialists, could overshadow some growth prospects for one of the largest economies in the world.

“With market attention now focused on Evergrande and Beijing’s unprecedented restrictions on real estate, another major supply-side shock may have been underestimated or even missed,” warned analysts at Nomura Holding Inc., in a statement reported by the agency of Bloomberg news.

Part of the increase in demand was due to the return to post-peak activities of the Covid-19 pandemic, boosting consumption in several sectors. At the same time, however, as Bloomberg reports, the lower investment by miners and drillers is a concern, which ends up limiting energy production and generation.

More than that, headlines about soaring coal prices have been recurrent, breaking recent records. There are restrictions on local production as well as imports from its main supplier, Australia. Following the rises in coal, natural gas prices opened the week with increases of more than 4% in the international market.

Alongside all this, the Chinese government continues to strive to meet its economy’s decarbonization targets, further limiting the options for increasing production.