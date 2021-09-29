China seeks to reduce risk and buys bank share in Evergrande for US$1.55 billion

(Shutterstock)

(Bloomberg) — China has acquired a stake in a struggling China Evergrande regional bank in an attempt to limit the contagion of the property developer crisis to the financial sector.

Evergrande has struck a deal to sell a 20% stake in Shengjing Bank to the Shenyang local government for 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion). The bank demanded that all funds be used to pay debts with the creditor, according to a statement sent to the Hong Kong stock exchange. In that case, the sale would do little to help Evergrande pay off its huge debts to bond lenders and homebuyers.

The sale highlights measures taken by authorities to minimize the consequences for the banking system of Evergrande’s worsening liquidity crisis as they try to avoid a bailout. At least 10 banks told investors earlier this month that they have sufficient collateral for loans to the developer and that the risks are under control. Hong Kong’s central bank has asked financial institutions to disclose their exposure to Evergrande, according to people familiar with the matter.

“Maintaining financial sector and social stability is still the overall policy objective of the Chinese government,” said Nicholas Zhu, senior analyst at Moody’s Investors Service. “Authorities, including local governments, will take steps and assume coordinating roles to ensure that the Evergrande resolution does not cause social or financial instability.”

In a sign of investor nervousness over the banking sector, Dongguan Rural Commercial Bank shares plunged in their Hong Kong debut. The bank highlighted its exposure to the real estate sector as a risk factor in a preliminary prospectus, saying the sector accounted for 8.8% of its commercial loans as of March 31.

Evergrande faces increasing pressure to repay debt. The company has already delayed payments to banks, suppliers and investors of onshore investment products. There was no announcement of an $83.5 million coupon that expired on September 23, and several creditors said they had not received payment.

Fitch downgraded the developer’s credit rating from CC to C on Wednesday, saying Evergrande likely did not pay interest on senior unsecured notes and entered a 30-day grace period.

The company must pay a $45.2 million coupon on Wednesday for a dollar bond that matures in 2024, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“With so many coupon payments coming in by the end of the year, selling non-core assets is the most efficient way for Evergrande to raise funds,” said Steven Leung, CEO of UOB Kay Hian. The central government is “closely following” the proceeds from asset sales, he said.

