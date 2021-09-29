Chip shortage extends to the end of 2022, says Lisa Su, AMD CEO

She believes the situation should improve with new factories being built

Studies on the semiconductor industry and the current shortage in production in this segment point to different standardization deadlines. To Lisa Su, CEO and President of AMD, the situation is not likely to change much before mid 2022 and start to improve in the second half of next year..

“We went through cycles of ups and downs, where demand exceeded supply, or vice versa. This time it’s different,” said Lisa Su at the Code Conference taking place in California. The event brings debates about the impact of digital technology on our lives and businesses.

AMD CEO believes that the second half of 2022, as far as the semiconductor industry is concerned, will be less severe. But the situation during the first half of next year should still be “tight”. Lisa Su believes that construction of new factories should help change the current reality.

“It should take 18 to 24 months to build a new factory and, in some cases, longer than that. These investments started perhaps a year ago,” says Su. As everyone watching the situation already knows, AMD’s CEO also believes that the pandemic has increased demand for electronics, leading to an unsustainable relationship between user demand and industry supply.



Lisa Su said she supports the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) in the US and the “Chips for America” ​​plan, which encourages research and development in this segment in the country. The US Senate has even recognized the project and is expected to allocate US$ 52 billion in federal government investments for this industry in the US.

AMD does not manufacture its own chips, and it is necessary to outsource this important step in creating new technologies. Intel continues with its plan to become independent in the manufacture of its chips, in addition to providing this service to other companies and has just announced the construction of two more factories.

A deal to acquire the US company Xilinx for US$ 35 billion has been underway since last year, but Lisa Su expects the deal to close by the end of this year. With that, AMD would start to manufacture its components.

