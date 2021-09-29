City hall applies 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses this Wednesday in Salvador

There will be a recap of the first dose for adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years | Photo: Shirley Stolze | Ag. in the afternoon

The City of Salvador carries out vaccination against Covid-19 for the application of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses this Wednesday, 29, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, to have access to immunizing agents, individuals must have the name of the SMS website .

There will be a recap of the first dose for adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years without comorbidities; for people aged 18 and over; for pregnant and postpartum women aged 12 or over, in addition to young people aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities or disabilities.

The application of 2nd doses Oxford, Pfizer and Coronavac normally follows the flow.

There will also be the application of the 3rd dose for people aged 60 years or more who took the 2nd dose until APRIL 16, 2021. The names of these people must also appear on the SMS website. Those who completed the vaccination schedule at home, through the Vacina Express service, do not need to make a new request, since the administration of the third dose will happen automatically.

The application of the 3rd dose also takes place for patients on hemodialysis, who took the 2nd dose until SEPTEMBER 01, 2021. To access the immunizing agent, it is necessary to have the name on the list on the Municipal Health Department (SMS) website.

For individuals who took the 1st dose in other municipalities, the SMS continues with the flow of requesting the 2nd dose through registration at the Health Ombudsman. The release of immunization for these people is being done gradually.

Those in the same situation mentioned and who have not yet registered with the ombudsman must do so through the website https://www.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br/fale-com-a-ouvidoria/, informing the following data: full name; CPF; date of the 1st dose and the date of the 2nd dose; name of the vaccine; place where he took the first and contact phone. After this step, wait for the SMS contact informing the date and place of the closing of the vaccination schedule. Those who have already registered but have not yet received contact from the ombudsman must wait for the communication to be scheduled.

The mobile teams will also continue to visit Institutions for Long-Term Care for the Elderly (ILPI) to immunize this public.

1st DOSE

ADOLESCENTS WITHOUT Comorbidities FROM 12 TO 17 YEARS – 8AM TO 4PM

ONLY PEOPLE WHO HAVE THEIR NAME IN THE LIST OF THE MUNICIPAL HEALTH SECRETARIAT WILL BE immunized.

IT IS IMPORTANT TO EMPHASIZE THAT UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE SHOULD BE ACCOMPANIED BY THEIR PARENTS OR OTHER GUARDIAN OF OLDER AGE DURING THE ACT OF VACCINATION. IN ORDER TO PROVE RESPONSIBILITY, THE PARENT OR MOTHER MUST PRESENT ORIGINAL IDENTIFICATION DOCUMENT WITH PHOTO AT THE TIME OF IMMUNIZATION. IN THE EVENT OF ANOTHER PERSON OVER THE AGE OF AGE, IN ADDITION TO THE PHOTO IDENTIFICATION DOCUMENT, IT WILL BE FURTHER TO SUBMIT A DECLARATION OF LIABILITY, WHICH MAY BE MADE MANUALLY.

Drives: FBDC Brotas, Arena Fonte Nova and Unijorge (Parallel).

Fixed Points: USF Vista Alegre, USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), USF Vale do Matatu, FBDC Brotas, USF João Roma Filho, USF Yolanda Pires and Military Police Officers Club (Dendezeiros ).

PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL WOMEN: 8AM TO 4PM

Obeying the new recommendation of the Ministry of Health, PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL WOMEN (up to 45 days postpartum) who have a medical prescription to receive the vaccine MAY ONLY seek immunization points.

In order to have access to the immunizing agent, all pregnant and postpartum women must be 12 years old or older, have their names on the SMS website and, at the time of the vaccine, present an official identification document with a photo, in addition to:

Pregnant women: must also MUST present a printed copy of the medical prescription.

Postpartum women: must also MUST present a printed copy of the medical prescription and the Birth Certificate (DNV) or the baby’s birth certificate.

COMMENTS:

THE VACCINATION FOR PREGNANT WOMEN AND PUEPERA IS SUSPENDED WITH THE IMMUNIZANT OXFORD/ASTRAZENECA/JANSSEN.

It is noteworthy that pregnant women and postpartum women under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drivers: 5th Health Centre, Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and FBDC Cabula.

Fixed Points: 5th Health Center, USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (2nd FLOOR STORE – ENTRANCE F0 – FROM 9AM TO 4PM), USF Beira Mangue, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim) and USF Cajazeiras V.

ADOLESCENTS FROM 12 TO 17 YEARS WITH CONDOMINIUMS AND/OR PERMANENT DISABILITIES WITH NAME REGISTERED ON THE SMS WEBSITE: 8AM TO 4PM

It is worth noting that minors must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drivers: 5th Health Centre, Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and FBDC Cabula.

Fixed Points: 5th Health Center, USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (2nd FLOOR STORE – ENTRANCE F0 – FROM 9AM TO 4PM), USF Beira Mangue, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim) and USF Cajazeiras V.

RESEARCH OF PEOPLE 18 YEARS OLD AND OVER: 8AM TO 4PM

The Municipal Health Department also carries out the recap of people aged 18 or over. To access the doses, it is necessary to have the name in the list on the SMS website.

Drive: Uninassau (Pituba)

Fixed points: UBS Pelourinho, UBS Terreiro de Jesus, UBS Péricles Esteves (Barbalho), UBS Alto de Coutos II, USF Itacaranha, USF Rio Sena, USF Alto de Coutos I, USF Cajazeiras XI, USF Fazenda Grande III, USF Boca da Mata , USF Itapuã, USF Vila Verde, USF Mussurunga, UBS Ministro Alckmin (Massaranduba), USF São José de Baixo, USF Joanes Leste, USF Ursula Catharino (Garcia), USF Menino Joel (Northeast of Amaralina), USF Alto das Pombas, USF Estrada das Barreiras, USF Prof. Guilherme Rodrigues da Silva (Arenoso), USF Antonio Ribeiro Neiva (Arraial do Retiro), USF Cambonas, UBS Castelo Branco, USF Vila Nova de Pituaçu, USF São Marcos, USF San Martim I, USF Santa Mônica, UBS Péricles Laranjeiras, UBS Marechal Rondon, UBS Frei Benjamin (Valéria), UBS Major Cosme de Farias, UBS Mario Andrea (Sete Portas), UBS Candeal Pequeno, UBS Cesar de Araújo (Boca do Rio), UBS Zulmira Barros (Costa Azul) and UBS Parque de Pituaçu.

2nd DOSE OXFORD – 8AM TO 4PM

People who have the OXFORD Covid-19 vaccine booster scheduled for OCTOBER 25 can now go to immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drives: Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Shopping Bela Vista and Faculdade Universo (ACM)

Fixed points: USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Plataforma, USF Ramiro de Azevedo, USF Curralinho, USF Pirajá, USF Nelson Pihauy Dourado and USF San Martim III.

2nd CORONAVAC DOSE – 8AM TO 4PM

Tomorrow, all people who have the booster date for the CORONAVAC Covid-19 vaccine scheduled for until SEPTEMBER 30 can now look for the immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive: Uninassau (Pituba)

Fixed points: UBS Pelourinho, UBS Terreiro de Jesus, UBS Péricles Esteves (Barbalho), UBS Alto de Coutos II, USF Itacaranha, USF Rio Sena, USF Alto de Coutos I, USF Cajazeiras XI, USF Fazenda Grande III, USF Boca da Mata , USF Itapuã, USF Vila Verde, USF Mussurunga, UBS Ministro Alckmin (Massaranduba), USF São José de Baixo, USF Joanes Leste, USF Ursula Catharino (Garcia), USF Menino Joel (Northeast of Amaralina), USF Alto das Pombas, USF Estrada das Barreiras, USF Prof. Guilherme Rodrigues da Silva (Arenoso), USF Antonio Ribeiro Neiva (Arraial do Retiro), USF Cambonas, UBS Castelo Branco, USF Vila Nova de Pituaçu, USF São Marcos, USF San Martim I, USF Santa Mônica, UBS Péricles Laranjeiras, UBS Marechal Rondon, UBS Frei Benjamin (Valéria), UBS Major Cosme de Farias, UBS Mario Andrea (Sete Portas), UBS Candeal Pequeno, UBS Cesar de Araújo (Boca do Rio), UBS Zulmira Barros (Costa Azul) and UBS Parque de Pituaçu.

2nd DOSE PFIZER – 8AM TO 4PM

People who have the PFIZER Covid-19 booster date scheduled for OCTOBER 25 can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drivers: Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and PAF Ondina

Fixed points: Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu), USF Eduardo Mamede, USF Sergio Arouca, USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Federation, USF Santa Luzia, USF Imbuí, CSU Pernambués

3rd DOSE: PEOPLE AGE 60 YEARS OR OVER – 8AM TO 4PM

The application of the third dose will be administered to seniors aged 60 years or more who took the second dose until APRIL 16, 2021. Before going to the health centers, check if the name is on the list on the SMS website.

The Vacina Express service is also available for this public, as well as for those who are bedridden or with limited mobility. It is not necessary to perform a new registration in the system who already had access to the service, the team will automatically return. The site is https://vacinaexpress.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br.

Drivers: 5th Health Centre, Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and FBDC Cabula.

Fixed Points: 5th Health Center, USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (2nd FLOOR STORE – ENTRANCE F0 – FROM 9AM TO 4PM), USF Beira Mangue, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim) and USF Cajazeiras V .

3rd DOSE: PATIENTS ON HEMODIALYSIS – 8AM TO 4PM

Those who received the 2nd dose until SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 can go to the point. It is necessary to have the name in the list of the Municipal Health Department website.

Drivers: 5th Health Centre, Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and FBDC Cabula.

Fixed Points: 5th Health Center, USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (2nd FLOOR STORE – ENTRANCE F0 – FROM 9AM TO 4PM), USF Beira Mangue, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim) and USF Cajazeiras V.



