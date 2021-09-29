City of SP inspects Prevent Senior unit that operates without operating permit and stretcher lift since March | São Paulo

Last Friday (24) the City Hall of São Paulo inspected a Prevent Senior hospital in Vila Olímpia, in the South Zone of the capital, which receives patients with Covid-19 without a business license.

The company has 30 days to regularize the situation of the building on Rua Casa do Ator, presenting an operating license, or to close down activities at the site, under penalty of a fine of R$124,000.

The building, which is not identified by Prevent Senior or the Sancta Maggiore brand, was used as an office building. The space was converted into a hospital unit last March and started to receive patients with Covid-19, including those undergoing palliative care.

Prevent Senior, through its press office, said that “the issue of the permit is the responsibility of the person responsible for the property, which was rented by the company.” About the elevator, the operator declared that the place works as a field hospital and that “patients go up to beds on retractable stretchers”.

Attorney Bruna Morato, who represents 12 doctors who denounced Prevent Senior, reported to Covid’s CPI this Tuesday (28) that the place works without stretcher elevator and that the building was not properly adapted to receive patients.

“Doctors report that there is a unit in Vila Olímpia, which is a commercial building that was converted into a hospital unit without a permit, to which they are being referred for palliative care. This commercial building does not have the possibility of carrying stretchers in its elevators”, said Morato.

“So, these patients, they arrive at this unit and are placed in the elevator, often seated, and are taken to makeshift beds,” added the lawyer.

Prevent is accused of recommending palliative care to Covid without recommendation

Earlier this year, doctors denounced the GloboNews that the board of the Prevent Senior health plan forced them to work infected with Covid-19 and to prescribe ineffective drugs to patients.

After that, one of the doctors even registered a police report in which he reports having been threatened by the executive director of the health operator, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior.

Director confirms at CPI that Prevent changed patient records to remove Covid’s record

Now, Covid-19’s CPI is investigating a dossier that points out that Prevent concealed deaths in a study with hydroxychloroquine, a drug that doesn’t work against Covid.

Evidence of fraud appears in documents and audios and, according to the documents, there were at least twice as many deaths among patients treated with chloroquine analyzed by the study.

The supposed research would be an offshoot of an agreement between the health plan operator and the federal government, and would have resulted in the dissemination of the use of chloroquine and other medications. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already discarded the drug for this type of treatment.

Prevent repudiates the accusations and affirms that “it always acted within the ethical and legal parameters”. The executive director of the health plan, Pedro Batista Júnior, was heard at the CPI on Wednesday (22) and stated that it was the patients who started to require the prescription of chloroquine, but confirmed that the operator advised doctors to modify, after a few weeks of hospitalization, the diagnosis code (CID) of patients who were admitted with Covid-19.

In addition to the CPI of Covid-19, at the National Congress, the operator is investigated by the Federal Public Ministry, by the Regional Council of Medicine of São Paulo and by the regulatory agency for health plans, the ANS.

In São Paulo, the Public Ministry started an investigation in March on the distribution of the “Covid kit” by Prevent Senior. This month, after new accusations, the MP created a task force, with four prosecutors: Everton Zanella, Fernando Pereira, Nelson dos Santos Pereira Júnior and Neudival Mascarenhas Filho.

The Attorney General of São Paulo, Mario Sarrubbo, said on Friday that medical professionals and directors of Prevent Senior could be held liable for crimes against life, if the use of ineffective treatments against Covid-19 in patients is proven from the operator.

Governor João Doria (PSDB) said on Friday (24) that he asked the Health Department for an investigation into the role of Prevent Senior during the coronavirus pandemic in the state of São Paulo.

“We have already determined the Health Department to proceed with a rigorous inspection of all Prevent Senior procedures,” said the governor at a press conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, seat of the São Paulo government.

Months ago, the State Health Department determined the information procedures for the cause of death of patients admitted to Prevent Senior hospitals.