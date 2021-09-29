Clara, Brown’s daughter and Chico’s granddaughter, says her family has a ‘bad part’ – Famous

Chico Buarque and his granddaughter Clara (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Clara Buarque



revealed some of his intimacy by opening the question box of the



Instagram



. the daughter of



Charlie Brown





and granddaughter of



Chico Buarque



, took this last Monday (27/09), to interact with his followers.

The young woman, who is starting her career as an actress and singer, talked about how to be part of a family formed by big names in Brazilian culture, saying that not everything is about a



“fairy tale”



, as you might imagine.



“Of course there is a bad part. There is in every family. Life is not a fairy tale.”



, he said



clear



.

“Why does there always have to be a comparison? One more than the other? I admire the two a lot, in completely different ways. The bossa, the ax, the smoothness, the strength… In the end, everything is complete and gives a mix beautiful” Clara Buarque

She also revealed that she is a Flemishist, that she has seven brothers, that she lives with three of them (



Francisco



,



Cecilia



and



Leila



) in Rio de Janeiro, that his favorite place in the world is his grandmother’s house.



Marietta Severus



, showed a rare photo with her paternal grandfather in Bahia, and who is in no hurry to actually launch a career as a singer.

BEAUTIFUL!

Chico with his granddaughter Clara, daughter of Helena Buarque de Hollanda with Carlinhos Brown. pic.twitter.com/o2Qx9xJslz %u2014 Lnney Free Squid %uD83D%uDEA9%uD83D%uDEA9%uD83D%uDEA9%uD83C%uDDE8%uD83C%uDDFA%uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7%uD83D%uDEA9%uD9Dudia%uDneyA%u July 10, 2016

“I have this desire, but I’m in no hurry. It will happen when it has to. Meanwhile, I prepare, study, compose, meet young artists and partners. I get inspired and work this process inside me to make it happen in a way It’s natural. Putting your face in the world is not simple, and it requires a lot of effort and dedication. When it happens, you’ll be with me seeing the result.”



, declared



clear



.