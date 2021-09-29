Clara Buarque talks about her family: ‘It’s not a fairy tale’

Clara Buarque opened up a little of her intimacy by answering questions from her Instagram followers. The 20-year-old, who is taking her first steps in her career as an actress and singer, spoke, for example, about being part of a family formed by important names in Brazilian culture. Granddaughter of Chico Buarque and daughter of Carlinhos Brown, she said that this is not a “fairy tale”, as many people might imagine.

“Of course there is a bad part. There is in every family. Life is not a fairy tale.” replied Clara, who also cited the constant comparisons between her famous father and grandfather: “Why does there always have to be a comparison? One more than the other? I admire the two a lot, in completely different ways. The bossa, the axé, the smoothness, the strength… In the end, everything is complete and gives a beautiful mix”.

Clara Buarque also revealed that she is a Flamengo, who has seven siblings, who lives with three of them (Francisco, Cecília and Leila) in Rio, that her favorite place in the world is her grandmother Marieta Severo’s house, showed a rare photo with her paternal grandfather at Bahia, and who is in no hurry to actually launch a career as a singer.