Claudinho doesn’t throw a towel and gives the recipe for Cruzeiro to fight for access again: “I think”

Cruzeiro needs to win the vast majority of games to continue with chances of moving up to Serie A

Cruzeiro suffered another setback in Serie B and sees its return to the elite of Brazilian football more and more distant. Last Sunday (26), Fox even started beating CSA, at Independência stadium, but with a second half well beyond expectations, the Minas Gerais club ended up being defeated 2-1.

With the setback, Cabuloso is in 13th place in the Brasileirão Serie B with 31 points and is 14 points away from the 4th place and last classified to return to the elite of football in 2022. At this moment, the chance of Raposa returning to appear among the 20 best clubs in Brazil is 17%, according to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG.

Although the mission is almost impossible, midfielder Claudinho, at a press conference this Tuesday (28th), still believes in the return and gives the team the revenue to rise.

“I think we need to stay tuned for 90 minutes to not let these negative results get to us. But now we have two important games. It’s getting connected from beginning to end and going strong to get the victory”, said the midfielder, who has been standing out with Luxembourg.