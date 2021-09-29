Clubs approve the return of the public in Brasileirão, but CBF will postpone two games – 28/09/2021

With Flamengo absent, the clubs of the Serie A of Brasileirão approved today (28), by a majority, the return of the public to the stadiums. But as there are not 100% of the cities with authorization from the authorities, there was a “patch” for the next rounds, which foresees the postponement of some games.

The vote was almost unanimous, as Athletico was the only one that did not approve the return of the public.

The return of the fans is released for the 23rd round, as early as next weekend. But Bahia x Ceará and Santos x Fluminense will be postponed.

This is because there is still no permission from the state government of Bahia for games with fans. In São Paulo, João Dória’s endorsement takes effect on Monday (4) and, therefore, could not involve the round that takes place on Saturday (2) and Sunday (3).

Even so, Palmeiras did not want to postpone their game. The match against Juventude, at Allianz Parque, on Sunday, will be without fans. The same goes for Saturday’s Red Bull Bragantino x Corinthians, at Nabi Abi Chedid. In the 24th round, the games in São Paulo will already have fans.

Bahia accepted at the meeting that the championship could advance with public at least until the 26th round, since until then the scenario in relation to the state government’s veto should not change.

Earlier, Flamengo released a statement saying that it would not participate in the meeting, claiming that “it is not up to the clubs collectively or the CBF to deliberate on the return of the public to the stadiums”. The board of FL also cited that “will not participate in the meeting not to adopt a contradictory conduct in relation to the position that has always defended”.

The other clubs were under pressure to make a decision for the return of the public, since the injunction in favor of the rubro-negro – whose effect was suspended by the STJD – would go back into effect tomorrow anyway (29).

The fact that there is no close definition on the horizon regarding the situation in Bahia weighed on the approval of the clubs for the return of the public, even without having 100% of the permissions.

At the beginning of the meeting, the clubs even showed support for the Bahian tricolor. But during the conversation, Atlético-MG reinforced that, if Flamengo acted with fans, they would do the same even for having a decision in the STJD in their favor for that.

Games with an audience in the next round

Saturday

Fortaleza x Atlético-GO

Cuiabá x America-MG

Atlético-MG x International

Sunday

Flemish x Athletic

Chapecoense x São Paulo

Guild x Sport