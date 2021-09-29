Clubs approve the return of the public in Serie A and Fortaleza x Atlético-GO will have the presence of fans – Play

The meeting of the Technical Council of Serie A clubs, held this Tuesday (28) with the presence of 19 teams from the First Division (Flamengo chose not to participate) defined: ohe matches of the Brazilian Championship will be able to count on the presence of the public. The information was released by ge and confirmed by Northeast Diary.

With that, it’s confirmed: the game of strength against Atlético-GO, at 5 pm this Saturday (2), it will be the first test event held at Arena Castelão with the presence of fans.

Live Ball Show Program

At the meeting, it was also defined that the game between Bahia x Ceará, scheduled for this weekend, will be postponed, since the Tricolor Baiano will not be able to act with the public by decision of the state government.

In all, 18 clubs voted in favor of the public’s return and the postponement of Bahia’s game – Athletico-PR was the only one against. Palmeiras and Bragantino also approved the return of the fans, but they will play behind closed doors this weekend, as the return of the public in São Paulo will only be released from Monday.

FORTALEZA POSITION

Through an official note, Fortaleza stated that “voted in favor of the return of the public in the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship, but is still awaiting approval of the protocol that was delivered last Monday (27), at the State Health Department.

As of the release, we will have more information about game operation.”

Through social networks, the Ceará Football Federation (FCF) celebrated the release.

