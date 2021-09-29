CNMP Judges Attorney Who Ordered “Jet Wash” Billboard

This Tuesday (9/28), the judgment of the administrative disciplinary proceeding of the National Council of the Public Prosecutor’s Office against the State Attorney in Paraná Diogo Castor de Mattos, responsible for a billboard in honor of the “jet wash”. Before the postponement, counselor Fernanda Marinela de Sousa Santos, rapporteur of the PAD, recommended the dismissal of the prosecutor.

Panel installed at the exit of Afonso Pena Airport in 2019 reproduction

The panel was installed in March 2019, in an access road to Afonso Pena Airport, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba. Images of nine prosecutors and the phrase were displayed: “Welcome to the Republic of Curitiba. Land of Operation Lava Jato, the investigation that changed the country. Here the law is fulfilled. March 17 — 5 years of Operation Lava Jato — The Brazil Thanks”. Castor, who was on the task force, announced his resignation after his involvement surfaced.

The case had been initially suspended, as Mattos presented a medical certificate for physical and mental exhaustion. But it was reopened after the testimony of singer João Carlos Barbosa, in the fake news inquiry, about the contract with the advertising company that produced the billboard.

In September of last year, the CNMP established the PAD to investigate the prosecutor’s conduct. At the time, inspector Rinaldo Reis found a functional lack and violation of the principles of morality and impersonality, and suggested the penalty of suspension of 90 days.

In Monday’s session, much of the deliberations on the case were hidden from the official YouTube broadcast, following a request from the defense, which asked not to share sensitive information about a psychiatric report he read in session.

PAD 100579/2019-37