Concordia confirms death due to complications of covid-19

The epidemiological bulletin of this Tuesday, the 28th, also pointed out that three more people were confirmed with the disease in the last 24 hours in the municipality. With this, the cumulative total of patients positive since the beginning of the pandemic reaches 19,465.

In the same period, nine patients recovered from the disease. The total number of people who won the covid is 19,233. The number of active cases dropped again and is at 15, while the number of monitored/suspected cases is 223, the bulletin shows.

HSF

For another day in a row, Hospital So Francisco maintains four patients hospitalized with covid-19, as shown in the inpatient bulletin, released this Tuesday. Two people are suspected of the disease and two other people are confirmed with covid-19.

Amauc

Alto Uruguai Catarinense has a total of 32,161 covid patients since the beginning of the pandemic. Of this total, 31,711 have already recovered, according to the bulletin released by Amauc this Tuesday. The region has 376 confirmed deaths and there are currently 74 active cases.

SC

The State Government reported that there are a total of 1,190,110 patients who test positive for Covid-19 in Santa Catarina, of which 1,163,102 are recovered and 7,766 are still in follow-up. The coronavirus has caused 19,242 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic. The current fatality rate is 1.62%.

There are 28 more than the last bulletin. There was an increase of 1,229 in the number of confirmed people. The estimate of recoveries increased by 1,037. These data result in an increase of 164 in the number of active cases.

The State Government estimates that 44 municipalities do not have any active case. Currently, the health region with the most active cases is proportionally to the population in the Northeast, with 142 for every 100 thousand inhabitants. Next are Xanxer (127) and Grande Florianpolis (118). The ones that have the least are Alto Uruguai Catarinense (51), Extremo-Oeste (52) and Alto Vale do Rio do Peixe (60).

The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds by the Unified Health System (SUS) in Santa Catarina is 59.7%. This means that, of the 1,478 beds in the state for adults, 882 are occupied, 324 of which are for patients with confirmed or suspected coronavirus infection.

Brazil

Brazil registered 793 deaths and 15,395 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The mobile average of values ​​was 572, according to data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). The country has a total of 595,446 deaths and 21,381,790 Covid-19 infections registered since the beginning of the pandemic. There are more than 20 million recovered.