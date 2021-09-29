Confined in the ‘Fazenda’, Gui Araujo reveals a participant in the new ‘On Vacation with the Ex’ | Television



Rio – Within the confines of “A Fazenda 13” there is one inevitable thing: gossip. This Tuesday (28), Gui Araujo revealed that the influencer Carlos Ortega will be in the eighth season of another reality show, “On Vacations with Ex Brazil”, by MTV.

Carlos Ortega is the brother of an old acquaintance of “De Vacation with the Ex” fans, from Rio de Janeiro Pedro Ortega. Pedro is Carol Portaluppi’s ex-boyfriend and participated in two editions of the reality show, including the last one for celebrities.

The new season of “On Vacation with the Ex” is being recorded in the Caribbean and should include participants from other countries. Carlos Ortega left the social networks on July 22nd and did not participate in his brother’s birthday in Búzios, Rio de Janeiro, on August 31st.

Carlos Ortega lives on Ilha do Governador, in Rio de Janeiro, and has a YouTube channel with more than 60,000 subscribers. The new participant of “On Vacation” is a friend of Lary Bottino. Gabily and Matheus Novinho, who have already participated in the reality show. The new season has not yet been released, but it should have two other old acquaintances: Camilla Costa and João Hadad, from the sixth season.