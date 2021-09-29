Congress enacts electoral reform PEC | Policy

The National Congress enacted this Tuesday (28), in a solemn session, the Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) for electoral reform.

The PEC originated in the Chamber, where it was approved last month, with the prediction of the return of party coalitions in proportional elections. In the Senate, the text was approved last Wednesday (22), however, some parts were rejected, among them, the return of the coalitions. The points approved in the two legislative houses were promulgated by the National Congress.

Senate approves electoral reform in two rounds and vetoes the return of party coalitions

The formation of coalitions allows the union of parties – often without the same party ideology – in a single bloc to dispute proportional elections (deputies and councilors).

The mechanism favors the so-called “for hire parties”, which tend to negotiate support on the basis of “give-away”. According to specialists, coalitions also allow candidates with expressive votes to contribute to the election of members of associated acronyms who received few votes.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, said at a press conference this Tuesday (28) that the “understanding of the Federal Senate was an understanding that the electoral system should and should be the one we established in 2017”.

“In the end, the understanding of the Federal Senate was an understanding that the electoral system should and should be the one we established in 2017: the proportional system, without party coalitions, with a performance clause that makes the parties work and have access to the party fund, TV and radio time, as long as they meet certain goals over time. The first federal election with this rule is this one in 2022,” said Pacheco.

Among other points, the text promulgated by Congress establishes that, as of the 2026 elections, the inauguration of the President of the Republic will take place on January 5th; and that of governors and vices on January 6th. Currently, both the inaugurations of the presidents and the elected governors take place on the first day of the year following the election.

The text also inserts rules in the Constitution to encourage candidacies of women and blacks, on the exchange of parties and for the holding of municipal referendums.

With the enactment of the amendment, from the 2022 elections the votes cast for female and black candidates will count double for the purposes of distributing party and electoral funds resources. The transitory rule will be valid until 2030.

According to the rapporteur of the matter in the Senate, Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), the mechanism is efficient to “stimulate the parties to include in the candidate lists competitive names of women and blacks”.

The measure may, for example, reduce the practice of “orange” candidacies, used in past elections only to circumvent the women’s quota law.

Currently, the calculation of the division for the parties takes into account the number of votes that the acronyms obtained in the last general election.

In the case of the Party Fund:

5% are divided equally between the parties that comply with the performance clause, regardless of the number of votes;

95% divided in proportion to the votes obtained in the last election for the Chamber. It is here that the double counting will focus for women and blacks.

In the Electoral Fund, the division is as follows:

2% divided for all parties registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE);

35% divided for all parties that have elected at least one representative to the Chamber, in proportion to the votes obtained by them – considering the votes of candidates, elected or unelected. The “2 weight” for black and women candidates will focus on this percentage;

48% according to the size of the bench in the Chamber;

15% according to the Senate bench.

Sanction to incorporated parties: the party that incorporates other acronyms will not be held responsible for the punishments applied to regional and municipal party bodies and to the former leaders of the incorporated party, including those related to accountability.

Party loyalty: if the party agrees with the departure of a deputy or councilor, the deputy will not be punished for changing the acronym. Today, councilors and deputies can change parties without losing their mandate in specific cases, such as serious personal discrimination, creation of a new party and repeated changes or deviations from the party program, among others.

Municipal plebiscite: the plebiscites proposed by the councils will be held in the same period as the municipal elections. Popular consultations must be sent to the Electoral Court up to 90 days before the election.

party federations

In the wake of changes in electoral legislation, Congress overturned on Monday night (27) President Jair Bolsonaro’s veto on the union of parties through party federations.

With this, two or more acronyms with ideological and programmatic affinity will be able to unite to act in a uniform manner throughout the country, without the need to merge the directories.

Unlike coalitions, the union of parties in federations needs to last for at least four years and is valid throughout the national territory. In coalitions, which are dissolved after elections, a party could support an acronym in one state and oppose it in another.