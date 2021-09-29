Conmebol and Uefa announce Super Cup between Argentina and Italy for 2022

Conmebol and Uefa announced this Tuesday (28) an important agreement that guarantees a new step between the cooperation of the entities. In 2022, Argentina, champion of america cup, will face the Italy, champion of european cup, in a kind of Super Cup.

See the release below:

CONMEBOL and UEFA today announced the extension of their current cooperation, as well as the organization of a game between CONMEBOL Copa America 2021 winner, Argentina, and Euro 2020 winner, Italy, during the June 2022 international window, at a headquarters to be confirmed.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The organization of this game is part of the expansion of cooperation between CONMEBOL and UEFA, which especially includes the categories of women’s football, futsal and youth, exchange of referees, as well as technical training programmes.

The agreement reached by the two organizations currently covers three editions of this game between the respective continental winners, and also includes the opening of a joint office in London, which will be responsible for coordinating projects of common interest.

With this agreement, CONMEBOL and UEFA express their commitment to the development of football beyond their geographical areas, as a bridge that unites people, countries, continents and cultures. The CONMEBOL Council and UEFA Executive Committees have also expressed their firm willingness to continue to collaborate on other matters of mutual interest in the future.