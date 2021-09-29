Connect SUS can be used to prove vaccination

The Municipality of Paranaguá made it mandatory to present proof of the vaccine against Covid-19 to enter public and private establishments serving the public and to obtain services that require face-to-face assistance for its concession. For this, the population can use the application Connect SUS, which contains this and other health information digitally.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Connect SUS Citizen is the digital gateway to health information, allowing citizens to be able, through a mobile device or web access, to view their clinical history, which currently presents the vaccines applied, Covid-19 laboratory tests performed, hospitalizations, medicines dispensed and having access to the Digital Vaccination Card and the National Certificate of Vaccination Covid-19, among other services offered by the Unified Health System (SUS).

Proof is required to enter venues such as stadiums, gyms, swimming pools, soccer fields and social clubs; cinemas, theaters, game rooms, circuses, children’s recreation and sports tracks in general; entertainment activities, except when expressly prohibited; tourist sites, museums, art galleries and exhibitions, aquarium, amusement parks, theme parks, water parks, presentations and drive-in; and conferences, conventions and trade fairs.

How to make

To prove that they took the two doses of the vaccine through the application, citizens need to download the Connect SUS on their cell phone, enter their CPF, register a password (if not available), enter their personal data and access the “vaccines” field.

The space has all the information such as the date of application of the 1st and 2nd doses and the location, manufacturer of the vaccine received and the lot and code of the vaccinator. It is also possible to print the National Vaccination Certificate, which can be used when traveling.

proof

In the decree, the Municipality of Paranaguá informs that proof of vaccination against Covid-19 may be carried out by presenting the vaccination card or other document issued by an agency linked to the Unified Health System, in physical or digital support, proving the vaccine application.

“The annotations contained in the following official documents are considered valid for the evidential purposes of vaccination against Covid-19: I – Digital Vaccination Certificate, available on the Unified Health System platform – Conecta SUS; II – Vaccination voucher/book/card printed on letterhead, issued at the time of vaccination by the Municipal Health Department of the municipality of Paranaguá, clinical research institutes, or other national or foreign government institutions”, as described in the decree.