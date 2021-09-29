Corinthians agrees on labor debts; know values ​​and status of other clubs

Last Wednesday, Corinthians signed an agreement for the payment in installments of labor debts that are already under execution, with sanctioning calculations ratified, therefore, without the possibility of appeal.

The club pledged to pay 72 monthly installments of approximately R$ 65.9 thousand.

The installments will be allocated to seven processes that, together, amount to R$ 4,746,012.12.

Among the processes contemplated in this concentrated agreement, two are from former players: Ibson, hired in 2013, and Marcos Vinicius, defender revealed by Timão and who played in the 2005 Brazilian Championship campaign.

As a guarantee, Corinthians presented a sponsorship contract with Galera Gaming Jogos Eletrônicos Eireli, a company that stamps its brand on the shoulders of the men’s shirt, in the amount of R$ 8 million.

The contract with the sponsor, however, is for five years. As the debt repayment agreement was divided into six years, Corinthians added four property registrations that make up Parque São Jorge.

The negotiations that culminated in the commitment to pay for concentrated executions were based on Law 14193 of August 6, 2021, which regulates the Clube-Empresa, and led by Judge-Inspector Sergio Pinto Martins, from the Regional Office of the Regional Labor Court (TRT -two). For Corinthians, the executive director for Hero Vicente was at the forefront.

In this way, Corinthians was granted, immediately, the release of any blocking of values ​​or pledges related to these processes, which brings relief to the club’s cash flow.

what does the club say

THE Sports Gazette, Corinthians commented on the completion of the unprecedented agreement in the judicial sphere and the benefits it can bring.

“The proposal offered by the internal affairs department met the policy and objectives of Corinthians’ new board, whose purpose, through efficient financial planning, is to balance the club’s debts.”

“Directly, the agreement brings important benefits to Corinthians: it allows the club to better balance its income versus expenses; overcome this moment of economic crisis, avoiding the continuation of judicial blockages in the club’s accounts; honoring the payment of its debts, in a manner installments in up to six years for settlement”.

“Indirectly, it allows the club to maintain jobs, pay service providers and suppliers, and enable long-term financial planning.”

On the possibility of making new concentrated agreements, like this one, Corinthians was willing to evaluate.

“Yes. The board strongly believes in making new agreements whenever possible.”

The club also explained, in a note, what can happen if the installments are not honored.

“Failure to comply with the agreement could lead to the search, constriction and expropriation of Corinthians’ assets, in an attempt to pay the amounts due in the consolidated debt.”

Representatives from Corinthians and from the TRT-2 internal affairs department started the talks in May. It took four months of negotiations until the agreement was achieved.

“There was no delay, but a break, in which we followed important legal movements and also analyzes of the Financial Board. The club’s decision to request the centralization of labor executions was taken in a coordinated and planned manner by the board and the legal and financial areas of the club”.

Also contact the Sports Gazette, Judge-Inspector Sergio Pinto Martins revealed that Corinthians can still include new processes in the agreement signed a week ago.

“The idea is that they start paying a lower amount and then a higher amount, precisely to meet some processes that are ongoing and could be included in the plan”.

Conversations with other clubs

Sergio Pinto Martins has had conversations with other clubs in São Paulo in order to seek solutions for labor debts, and he explained each case.

“Portuguese closed this around the end of December. It was a debt of R$ 160 million, 271 processes. And we were carrying out these negotiations and reached 63 processes, in nine months, in which there were agreements. They are going well, paying, and we have the money programmed. She directs 30% of her income or, at least, R$ 250 thousand per month”.

The agreements linked to Lusa are equivalent to an amount of R$1,890,213.23.

“The second club that was made was Santos. The problem is that the process was made in secret from the courts. But, I can say that it is a debt of approximately R$ 10 million. There are players, we have already made an agreement with an ex -a player and an ex-coach, and there are other things going on.”

According to data from the internal affairs department, Peixe has already paid four installments, totaling R$781,680, in an agreement with maturity for 36 months.

São Paulo and Palmeiras, for the time being, have not expressed interest in the concentrated payment agreement, each for a different reason.

“We also had contact with São Paulo. We had a face-to-face meeting and a face-to-face meeting, we talked, they have some things taken care of. They said they didn’t have the money right away, that they needed to sell a player. . After that, there was no talk about São Paulo.”

“São Paulo thought it didn’t have a box for this purpose. It was something around R$ 10 million, but one process only cost more than R$ 4 million, and that was what got in the way”.

“With Palmeiras, we have achieved nothing. They say that the debt is resolved, it is something around R$ 2.6 million. We will try to talk better”.

