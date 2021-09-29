Corinthians is in favor of the fans’ return, but asks for ‘commitment and responsibility’

Corinthians spoke this Tuesday night about the decision of the CBF and the Serie A clubs for the public to return to the stadiums. Favorable to the scenario, the club made considerations about commitment and responsibility before the authorization.

The team alvinegra was one of those who voted in favor at the meeting with the CBF so that the public could be released. Shortly after the meeting, then, the club published an official note reaffirming its care since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista receives with satisfaction and responsibility the authorization for the public to return, for 30% of the capacity of Neo Química Arena. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the club has always made a point of being aligned with the health authorities, in the name of the safety of its fans and the effective control of the pandemic, despite the economic cost of the closed gates.“, says the beginning of the note.

Despite posting in favor of the return, the club had some reservations. Timon guaranteed that he will keep an eye on compliance with sanitary protocols and asked the fans to be responsible.

“Corinthians will observe the care and protocols defined by the health committees so that, progressively, there is confidence to increase capacity as determined. We hope and will ask our fans for the same commitment and responsibility“, warned the club.

It is important to remember that, in the state of São Paulo, the return of the public was only allowed after October 4th. Thus, the game between Corinthians and Red Bull Bragantino will not have fans. Fiel only meets Timão again in the confrontation against Bahia, at Neo Química Arena.

