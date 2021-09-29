Corinthians should have revenue of BRL 5.6 million with public return

After almost 20 months without being able to receive fans at the Neo Química Arena, Corinthians is preparing for the return of the public in the stands of its stadium. The club claims to have a renegotiation agreement signed with Caixa Econômica Federal, which guarantees it to pocket 100% of the box office proceeds. Taking into account the average of recent years, the trend is for Alvinegro to collect at least R$5.6 million.

In the 2018 and 2019 Brazilian Championship campaigns, Corinthians had an average net revenue of BRL 917,026.03 per match. Considering the capacity restrictions imposed by the Government of the State of São Paulo and assuming that the board adopts similar values ​​for this season’s tickets, Alvinegro’s box office revenue in the final stretch of the Series A should be around R$5.6 million.

The Corinthians summit has not yet defined how it will do and what the ticket prices will be for games with limited attendance. The matches against Bahia and Fluminense will have only 30% of the total capacity of Neo Química Arena. Against Chapecoense, the club will be able to occupy half of the seats in their stadium. Finally, in front of Fortaleza, Cuiabá, Santos, Athletico-PR and Grêmio there will be no restriction by the government.

The cash inflow from the box office is eagerly awaited by the board. Indebted and in need of repaying the loan to build the Neo Química Arena, Corinthians says that last year it signed a renegotiation agreement with Caixa Econômica Federal to pay a single annual installment, with the first deposit in November 2022, between R$37 million and R$39 million.

On the other hand, the box office money would be under the responsibility of the club, which would no longer have the obligation to deposit it in an account destined to pay the loan. There is still no forecast for the start of validity of the new contract with the financial institution, but people involved in the negotiation and heard by the report informed that only bureaucratic issues prevent the signing. Once the pending issue is resolved, the box office proceeds will go straight to Corinthians’ coffers.

Because of this context, the club received with great satisfaction the decision to return from the public in Serie A. The board works to find new ways to raise money and counts on the box office income to fix the finances and form a competitive team in the next years old.