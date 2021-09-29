Corinthians takes a stand on the public’s return to stadiums

The decision for the public to return to the stadiums of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship was received with satisfaction by Corinthians’ board of directors. This Tuesday night (28), the club issued a note informing that it will comply with all security protocols in the fight against covid-19 while it awaits the release for the sale of tickets for the full capacity of Neo Química Arena.

A meeting today (28) between the presidents of 19 Serie A clubs (Flamengo did not attend the meeting) decided for the public to return to the stadiums. In the case of Corinthians, the reopening will take place on October 5 (Tuesday), against Bahia, at Neo Química Arena.

By determination of the Government of the State of São Paulo, the stadiums in São Paulo are authorized to receive up to 30% of their respective capacities until October 14th. From the 15th to the end of the month, the venues will be able to place up to 50% of the audience in the stands. As of November, the government released the total sale of tickets.

Read, in full, the note issued by Corinthians:

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista welcomes with satisfaction and responsibility the authorization for the public to return, in 30% of the capacity of Neo Química Arena. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the club has always made a point of being aligned with the health authorities, in name of the safety of its fans and the effective control of the pandemic, despite the economic cost of the closed gates. Corinthians will observe the care and protocols defined by the health committees so that, progressively, there is confidence to increase capacity, as is determined. We hope and will ask our fans for the same commitment and responsibility.

Yours sincerely,

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista“