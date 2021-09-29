Councilors discuss the inclusion of integrative practices in SUS care in Itabira

Last Monday (27), it was discussed during the meeting of committees of the Itabira Chamber the bill (PL) 81/2021, authored by the city ​​councilor Júlio César de Araújo (PTB) and who intends to establish the Municipal Program for Integrative and Complementary Practices within the scope of the Unified Health System (SUS). PL 83/2021, proposed by Rodrigo Alexandre Assis Silva “Diguerê” (PTB), who creates the traffic campaign “Dê Sinal de Vida” was also analyzed.

According to PL 81/2021, integrative and complementary practices are those “which, properly regulated and developed by integrated actions of an interdisciplinary nature, are added to traditional medicine techniques, such as acupuncture, homeopathy, phytotherapy, thermalism, body practices , garden in the backyards, yoga, physiotherapy, circular dance and other complementary resources”.

The article also highlights that these therapeutic alternatives “constitute a public policy that includes promotion, health recovery and disease prevention actions.” Thus, the Municipal Program for Integrative and Complementary Practices takes into account item II of article 198 of the Federal Constitution – which deals with the integrality of actions and services of the SUS – and article 3 of Law No. 8080/1990, “which says respect for actions aimed at guaranteeing people and the community conditions of physical, mental and social well-being as determining factors and conditions for health”.

“The integrative and complementary practices are transversal care actions, which can be carried out in primary care, in medium and high complexity. We emphasize that the Municipality has already adhered to the PNPIC [Política Nacional de Práticas Integrativas e Complementares] and that some practices are already being developed by the Municipal Health Department”, emphasizes Júlio Contador in the justification of the matter. “It is the responsibility of the municipal manager to prepare technical norms for the insertion of the PNPIC in the municipal health network and to define budgetary and financial resources for its implementation”, he completes.

The “Give Signal of Life” campaign, proposed by PL 83/2021, “aims to raise awareness and instruct the population on the correct use of the crosswalk, especially regarding the new traffic sign that must be made by pedestrians before crossing the lane, signaling the intention of the crossing”.

Thus, to cross the carriageway, “the pedestrian will take safety precautions by making a gesture with his arm, when necessary, to request the vehicles to stop, taking into account their visibility, distance and speed, always using the lanes or tickets destined for it”.

“The ‘Dê Sinal de Vida’ traffic education campaign is highlighted in several cities in Brazil and the results are encouraging. In Brasília, a pioneer city in the campaign, the simple act of making the gesture with the arm was a determining factor for the reduction in the number of deaths, cities and pedestrians being run over. In the early 2000s, there were 141 pedestrian accidents, but in 2019 the number dropped to 83. An average reduction of 41.13%. This healthy habit of civility has prevented many accidents, including fatal ones”, defended Rodrigo Diguerê.

Two other matters were also analyzed by councilors at the committee meeting. PL 80/2021, authored by councilor Carlos Henrique da Silva “Sacolão” (PSDB), calls Rua Dona Clementina Assis Teixeira near the Barreiro neighborhood.

The draft resolution nº 45/2021, authored by the administrative desk of the Legislative, approves the accounting reports of the Chamber of Itabira for the month of August.

All bills still need to receive the opinions of the thematic commissions of the Legislative House. After this procedure, the entry or not on the voting agenda of the Chamber of Itabira is defined.

