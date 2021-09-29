Country creates 372,265 job vacancies in July, 8th positive month

Brazil opened 372,265 job vacancies in August, the eighth consecutive month of positive balance, according to data from Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed) released today by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. This result resulted from 1,810,434 admissions and 1,438,169 dismissals.

The total number of formal jobs in the country totaled 41,566,955 in August, which represents a variation of 0.9% compared to the previous month. In the year 2021, a balance of 2,203,987 jobs was registered.

The expectation in a survey by Reuters was the opening of 272,500 jobs.

The positive numbers of Caged contrast with the unemployment rate in the country of 14.1% in the second quarter, data released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) last month. The number refers to the total number of jobs, with and without a formal contract.

All 5 sectors had a positive balance

Data from Caged point to a positive balance in the level of employment in the five groups of economic activity.

Services: (+180,660 stations)

Trade: (+77,769 posts)

Industry: (+72,694 posts)

Construction: (+32,005 posts)

Agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing and aquaculture:(+9,232 posts)

Regions

Also according to the data, there was a positive balance in the generation of formal jobs in the five Brazilian regions:

Southeast: (+185,930 posts)

Northeast: (+82,878 posts)

South: (+54,079 posts)

Midwest: (+29,690 posts)

North: (+19,778 posts)

New methodology

Since January of last year, the use of the Caged System has been replaced by eSocial (Digital Bookkeeping System for Tax, Social Security and Labor Liabilities) for companies, which brings differences in comparison with previous years’ results.

In the previous methodology (from 1992 to 2019), the best result for June in the series without adjustments was in 2008, when 309,442 thousand vacancies were created in the sixth month of the year.

* With Reuters