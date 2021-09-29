Couple with Covid-19 die hand in hand with just a minute of difference

Last Sunday (26), a couple from Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States, died hand in hand, just a minute apart, as a result of complications from Covid-19. The information is from ‘O Globo’.

According to family members, Cal Dunham, 59, and Linda, 66, were fully immunized but experienced symptoms of the disease during a family camp earlier this month. Days later, the pair were hospitalized and placed on mechanical ventilation.

Sarah Dunham, daughter of the victims, told FOX17 that the couple did everything together. Both were outdoor enthusiasts, attended church, cared about the community, and loved their family. “The love they found after previous marriages was fantastic. They were the people you looked at and thought, ‘I want to be this old, I want this love when I’m that age,’” he said.

According to family members, Linda and Cal were cautious about being cautious about Covid-19. They had been fully immunized for months when they began to feel sick during family home evening. “(My dad) called me before our family camping trip and said he wasn’t feeling well, but he thought it was just sinusitis, and (Linda) took it. She said: ‘He gave me his cold. On the third day, they woke me up and said, ‘We have to go because we don’t feel well.’ So I packed their things and they left,” says Sarah.

Days after leaving camp, the pair were hospitalized and given ventilation. Last Sunday (26), Sarah was told that there wasn’t much more to do: the couple would need to get off life support on Monday (27).

Cal was directed to the same room where Linda was. He died at 11:07 am and a minute later his wife died too. The couple stood hand in hand on the hospital beds, arranged side by side.

See too

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Viih Tube praised for transparent look with G-string after haters attack

+ Body of missing youth found in dumpster



+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Video: family is caught putting hair in food so as not to pay the bill

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Gabriel Medina Institute closes its doors in Maresias

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence