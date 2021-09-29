Covid-19: Application of 1st and 2nd doses to follow on Wednesday in Salvador | Bahia

Vaccination against Covid-19, in Salvador, will continue with the application of the first and second doses, on Wednesday (29). All individuals must have the name of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) website. [Confira os locais no fim da matéria]

Adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years without comorbidities may receive the first dose; people aged 18 and over; pregnant and postpartum women aged 12 years or older; in addition to young people aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities or disabilities.

For individuals who took the first dose in other cities, the SMS continues with the flow of making the request for the second dose through registration at the Health Ombudsman. The release of immunization for these people is done gradually.

To register with the Ombudsman, it is necessary to inform the following data: full name; CPF; date of first dose and second dose schedule; name of the vaccine; place where you took the first dose and telephone number.

After completing the registration, it is necessary to wait for the SMS contact, which will inform the date and place of the closing of the vaccination schedule. Those who have already registered and have not yet received contact from the Health Ombudsman must wait for the communication to be scheduled.

The application of the second dose will normally continue with the immunizing agents Oxford, Pfizer and CoronaVac.

The booster dose will also be applied in elderly individuals aged 60 years or older, who took the second dose until April 16, 2021, and in hemodialysis patients who took the second dose until September 1, 2021.

The elderly and/or bedridden who completed the vaccination schedule at home, through the Vacina Express service, do not need to make a new request, as the administration of the booster dose will happen automatically. The mobile teams will also continue to visit Institutions for Long-Term Care for the Elderly (ILPI) to immunize this public.

Check out the vaccination sites on Wednesday:

Adolescents without comorbidities from 12 to 17 years old: 8 am to 4 pm

Adolescents must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of another person responsible, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drive-thrus: FBDC Brotas, Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and Unijorge (Parallel);

FBDC Brotas, Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and Unijorge (Parallel); Fixed points: USF Vista Alegre, USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), USF Vale do Matatu, FBDC Brotas, USF João Roma Filho, USF Yolanda Pires and Military Police Officers Club (Dendezeiros).

Pregnant and postpartum women: 8 am to 4 pm

As recommended by the Ministry of Health, only pregnant and postpartum women (up to 45 days postpartum) who have a medical prescription to receive the vaccine can seek immunization points.

In order to have access to the immunizing agent, all pregnant and postpartum women must be 12 years old or older, have their names on the SMS website and, at the time of the vaccine, present an official identification document with a photo, in addition to:

Pregnant women: must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription.

must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription. Postpartum women: they must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription and the Declaration of Live Births (DNV) or the baby’s birth certificate.

In addition, vaccination for pregnant and postpartum women with the immunizing agents Oxford/AstraZeneca and Janssen is suspended.

Pregnant women and postpartum women under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of another person responsible, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and FBDC Cabula;

5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and FBDC Cabula; Fixed points: 5th Health Center, USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (2nd FLOOR STORE – ENTRANCE F0 – 9 am to 4 pm), USF Beira Mangue, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim) and USF Cajazeiras V.

Adolescents from 12 to 17 years old with comorbidities and/or permanent disability with name registered on the SMS website: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Adolescents must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and FBDC Cabula;

5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and FBDC Cabula; Fixed points: 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (2nd FLOOR STORE – ENTRANCE F0 – 9 am to 4 pm), USF Beira Mangue, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim) and USF Cajazeiras V.

Recap of people aged 18 and over: 8 am to 4 pm

Drive Thru: Uninassau (Pituba);

Uninassau (Pituba); Fixed points: USF Pelourinho, USF Terreiro de Jesus, USF Péricles Esteves (Barbalho), USF Alto de Coutos II, USF Itacaranha, USF Rio Sena, USF Alto de Coutos I, USF Cajazeiras XI, USF Fazenda Grande III, USF Boca da Mata, USF Itapuã , USF Vila Verde, USF Mussurunga, UBS Ministro Alckmin (Massaranduba), USF São José de Baixo, USF Joanes Leste, USF Ursula Catharino (Garcia), USF Menino Joel (Northeast of Amaralina), USF Alto das Pombas, USF Estrada das Barreiras , USF Prof. Guilherme Rodrigues da Silva (Arenoso), USF Antonio Ribeiro Neiva (Arraial do Retiro), USF Cambonas, UBS Castelo Branco, USF Vila Nova de Pituaçu, USF São Marcos, USF San Martim I, USF Santa Mônica, UBS Péricles Laranjeiras, UBS Marechal Rondon, UBS Frei Benjamin (Valéria), UBS Major Cosme de Farias, UBS Mario Andrea (Sete Portas), UBS Candeal Pequeno, UBS Cesar de Araújo (Boca do Rio), UBS Zulmira Barros (Costa Azul) and UBS Parque de Pituaçu.

The people who are with the Oxford reinforcement date scheduled for October 25th they can now look for the immunization points.

Drive-thrus: Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Shopping Bela Vista and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue).

Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Shopping Bela Vista and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue). Fixed points: USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Plataforma, USF Ramiro de Azevedo, USF Curralinho, USF Pirajá, USF Nelson Piauhy Dourado and USF San Martim III.

All the people who are with CoronaVac reinforcement date scheduled for September 30th they can now look for the immunization points.

Drive Thru: Uninassau (Pituba);

Uninassau (Pituba); Fixed points: USF Pelourinho, USF Terreiro de Jesus, USF Péricles Esteves (Barbalho), USF Alto de Coutos II, USF Itacaranha, USF Rio Sena, USF Alto de Coutos I, USF Cajazeiras XI, USF Fazenda Grande III, USF Boca da Mata, USF Itapuã , USF Vila Verde, USF Mussurunga, UBS Ministro Alckmin (Massaranduba), USF São José de Baixo, USF Joanes Leste, USF Ursula Catharino (Garcia), USF Menino Joel (Northeast of Amaralina), USF Alto das Pombas, USF Estrada das Barreiras , USF Professor Guilherme Rodrigues da Silva (Arenoso), USF Antonio Ribeiro Neiva (Arraial do Retiro), USF Cambonas, UBS Castelo Branco, USF Vila Nova de Pituaçu, USF São Marcos, USF San Martim I, USF Santa Mônica, UBS Péricles Laranjeiras , UBS Marechal Rondon, UBS Frei Benjamin (Valéria), UBS Major Cosme de Farias, UBS Mario Andrea (Sete Portas), UBS Candeal Pequeno, UBS Cesar de Araújo (Boca do Rio), UBS Zulmira Barros (Costa Azul) and UBS Parque of Pituaçu.

The people who are with the Pfizer’s booster date scheduled for October 25th they can now look for the immunization points.

Drive-thrus: Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and Federal University of Bahia – Campus Ondina;

Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and Federal University of Bahia – Campus Ondina; Fixed points: Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu), USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Federation, USF Santa Luzia, USF Imbuí and CSU Pernambués.

People aged 60 and over: 8 am to 4 pm

The application of the booster dose will be administered in elderly aged 60 years or older who took the second dose until April 16, 2021. For this audience, as well as bedridden individuals or those with limited mobility, they can have access to the Vacina Express service.

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and FBDC Cabula;

5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and FBDC Cabula; Fixed points: 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (2nd FLOOR STORE – ENTRANCE F0 – 9 am to 4 pm), USF Beira Mangue, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim) and USF Cajazeiras V.

Patients on hemodialysis: 8 am to 4 pm

They will be able to go to the immunization points. hemodialysis patients who received the second dose until September 1, 2021.

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and FBDC Cabula.

5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and FBDC Cabula. Fixed points: 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (2nd FLOOR STORE – ENTRANCE F0 – 9 am to 4 pm), USF Beira Mangue, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim) and USF Cajazeiras V.

